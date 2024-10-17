Business Standard
YouTube tests ad-supported 'Premium Lite' plan in select countries: Report

The cost of the Premium Lite plan is half that of the standard Premium plan. While the plan works across devices as before, it now limits ads rather than completely removing them

Representative Image

Prakruti Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 4:37 PM IST

YouTube is expanding its Premium Lite plan to select countries with a lower price point. YouTube “Premium Lite” is a paid monthly subscription that serves as a more affordable alternative to its Premium subscription, but with advertisements.

Previously, the plan offered ad-free viewing but did not include offline downloads, background playback, YouTube Music, or any additional perks. Now, the plan shows fewer ads. For context, standard Premium plans also include YouTube Music, offline downloads, and background playback.

YouTube removed the option for the "Lite" plan in many countries on October 25, 2023, after piloting it for two years. The plan was initially introduced in Europe, covering Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, and Sweden.
 

Now, it appears that the plan might make a comeback. According to 9to5Google, the option has started to become visible to more users in Australia and Germany. The cost of Premium Lite is half that of the standard Premium plan. While the plan works across devices as before, it now limits ads rather than completely removing them.

Google has confirmed to Android Authority that it is testing a different version of Premium Lite, with users in Australia, Germany, and Thailand potentially seeing the option to sign up. It remains unclear whether YouTube plans to expand testing to other countries.
In India, YouTube recently revised the pricing for its premium plans in August. The new prices for YouTube Premium reflect an increase for all plans, including Individual, Family, and Student subscriptions. The student plan, previously Rs 79 per month, is now Rs 89 per month. The Family Plan price has risen from Rs 189 per month to Rs 299 per month, while the Individual Plan (one month) now costs Rs 159, up from Rs 139.

Topics : YouTube YouTube Ads YouTube India

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 4:37 PM IST

