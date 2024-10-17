Business Standard
Reportedly, Motorola is set to enhance its Moto AI using Large Action Models (LAM), which will enable supporting devices to understand users' environments and communicate in natural language

Prakruti Mishra
Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 1:16 PM IST

Motorola has announced various upcoming artificial intelligence features for its smartphones at the Lenovo Tech World 2024 conference. The company is introducing a new set of features as part of its Moto AI service, aimed at enhancing user interaction and delivering personalised assistance.
Motorola has previewed additional Moto AI features that will be available on its smartphones later this year as part of an invite-only beta programme. The upcoming Moto AI tools highlighted at the event include the "Catch Me Up" feature, which summarises personal communications to help users avoid scrolling through missed notifications, and the "Pay Attention" feature, which assists users in remembering details from conversations. Users will be able to record conversations, which will then be transcribed and summarised for convenient review. The "Remember This" feature enables users to capture live moments or on-screen information with a simple command.
 

The enhanced Moto AI is reportedly powered by Large Action Models (LAM), allowing devices to comprehend users' environments and facilitate communication in natural language. According to Android Authority, Motorola has stated that upcoming updates to Moto AI will also automate daily tasks, such as setting alarms, ordering coffee, and creating music playlists. The company has not disclosed when these AI updates will be rolled out to its smartphones.

As the beta programme launches, Motorola has expressed its intention to consider user feedback to enhance Moto AI.

Moto AI was initially unveiled at the 2023 Lenovo Tech World conference, marking the beginning of Motorola's work on the AI assistant. The company collaborated with Google to introduce two Moto AI features, Moto Magic Canvas and Style Sync, for the Razr 2024 series.

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 1:16 PM IST

