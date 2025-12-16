Zoom brings 'AI Companion' to web, opens access to free users: What's new

Zoom has announced AI Companion 3.0, the latest version of its AI assistant, expanding its use beyond meetings with a new web-based interface, agentic search, and workflow tools. The announcement also includes select AI Companion features becoming available to free Zoom Workplace Basic users, while full access is offered as a paid add-on. The free features for Workplace Basic users include meeting summaries, action-item lists, and insights from meetings, with usage limits.
Zoom AI Companion 3.0 features
- AI Companion 3.0 adds agentic retrieval that can search meeting summaries, transcripts, and notes within Zoom Workplace, along with connected third-party services such as Google Drive and Microsoft OneDrive; Gmail and Outlook support is listed as coming soon.
- A post-meeting follow-up template automatically generates follow-up tasks and drafts email messages based on meeting discussions and identified to-do items.
- The Daily Reflection Report feature summarises meetings, tasks, and updates from across the day to help users review and prioritise their work.
- An agentic writing mode allows users to draft, edit, and refine business documents using context from specific meetings or resources, with edits made alongside the AI in a canvas-style interface.
- Content created with AI Companion can be exported in multiple formats, including Markdown, PDF, Microsoft Word, and Zoom Docs.
- Users can continue editing and collaborating in Zoom Docs using shared comments, version history, and co-authoring tools.
- AI Companion 3.0 includes an AI-based brainstorming tool designed to assist with projects and presentations.
- For Custom AI Companion customers, a deep research mode analyses multiple meetings and documents to generate consolidated insights for follow-up actions.
Zoom AI Companion 3.0 features for free users
According to a report by TechCrunch, Zoom said users on its Basic plan will have limited access to AI Companion, with support available in up to three meetings per month. Each supported meeting will include features such as automated meeting summaries, in-meeting queries, and AI-generated notes. Basic users are also allowed up to 20 prompts via the side panel and the newly introduced web interface. Those looking for broader access can opt for a separate AI Companion subscription priced at Rs 1,080 per month (excluding GST).
Separately, the new web-based interface will include built-in conversation prompts designed to help users understand and explore the assistant’s capabilities.