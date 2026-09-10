Apple's big Siri bet is finally rolling out: Here's what iPhone users get

Apple has spent the past two years trying to turn Siri from a basic voice assistant into something closer to an AI agent. At WWDC 2026, the company finally showed what that transition would look like.

The new Siri, called Siri AI, can understand personal context from messages, emails and photos, interpret what is on the screen, answer broader questions and perform actions across apps. Apple also introduced a dedicated Siri app with conversation history, while expanding Apple Intelligence across Photos, Safari, Shortcuts and other system applications.

With the launch of the iPhone 18 Pro series and the foldable iPhone Duo, that promised Siri will now begin to reach consumers. Apple Watch Series 12 and Ultra 4 extend it to the wrist, while AirPods 5 will allow users to access it without reaching for their phone.

The launch is significant, but it is also worth separating what Apple promised at WWDC from what is actually shipping.

What Apple announced at WWDC 2026

Apple said the new assistant would be able to use information spread across a user's device, understand the context of the current interaction and remember previous prompts. It could, for example, find information in messages or emails and use that information to complete another task.

Apple also demonstrated on-screen awareness and app actions, allowing Siri to understand what is displayed and interact with supported applications. A new Siri app would keep conversations available across Apple devices through iCloud.

Siri was only one part of the larger Apple Intelligence overhaul. Apple announced:

Visual Intelligence for cameras, screenshots and system interfaces

Natural-language Shortcuts for creating automations

Writing Tools across apps

More capable Image Playground

AI editing in Photos, including Extend and Spatial Reframing

Safari Notify Me for tracking changes to webpages

Agentic functions in Passwords

A rebuilt system-wide search system

Greater access for developers to Apple's AI capabilities

Apple also confirmed that the new foundation would combine its own models with Google's Gemini technology, while using on-device processing and Private Cloud Compute for more demanding workloads.

What has actually arrived with the new iPhones?

The iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and iPhone Duo will now bring the first consumer version of this new Siri.

The core features shown at WWDC are present. Siri can draw on information in messages, emails and photos, understand content on screen and answer questions using broader world knowledge. Users can also describe what they want written instead of manually composing it.

The camera is another important addition. Siri can now use what the camera sees to answer questions or take action, bringing Apple's Visual Intelligence approach closer to the assistant itself.

The new iPhones also get several other Apple Intelligence upgrades. Image Playground can generate more photorealistic images and use reference images, while Photos gains Extend, improved Clean Up and Spatial Reframing. Safari can monitor webpages for changes, such as a product coming back in stock.

Apple's A20 Pro chip is also designed around the AI workload. The chip uses a dual 16-core Neural Engine, which Apple says delivers twice the compute power for on-device AI models compared with the previous generation.

That matters because Apple is trying to keep some AI processing on the device rather than sending every request to the cloud.

The Watch and AirPods make Siri more useful

The new Apple Watch models take Siri beyond the phone.

Siri AI works on the Apple Watch Series 12 and Ultra 4 through watchOS 27, allowing users to continue conversations and access personal context from the wrist.

Apple is also introducing Audio Intelligence features such as Live Rewind and Siri Recap. Live Rewind can show the previous 15 seconds of a conversation as text, while Siri Recap can create a short summary of a conversation. Both are expected to arrive in beta later this year.

AirPods 5 take a different approach. Rather than adding a separate AI system, Apple uses the earbuds as a hands-free interface for Siri AI.

Users can ask Siri to find something mentioned in a message or email, play content recommended by a friend or perform other actions without taking out the iPhone. AirPods users can also nod or shake their head to respond to Siri.

Live Translation is another major addition. After downloading the required languages, users can activate translation through the AirPods or iPhone and hear a conversation translated into their preferred language.

So, did Apple deliver what it promised?

Partly. The underlying Siri experience announced at WWDC has now reached the iPhone. Personal context, on-screen understanding, broader knowledge, cross-app actions and the dedicated Siri experience are no longer just demonstrations.

But Apple is still rolling out the system in stages.

Siri AI is launching as a beta, initially in English. French, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese and Spanish are scheduled for October. Several other Apple Intelligence features are available in more languages, but that does not mean the new Siri supports all those languages.

Some server-dependent features will also have daily usage limits.

What does this mean for India?

India gets the new Apple Intelligence features with iOS 27, but Siri AI itself is initially an English-only experience.

Apple's broader Apple Intelligence language list includes English, Hindi is not among the languages currently announced for Siri AI. The October expansion covers French, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese and Spanish.

Apple has not announced a timeline for Hindi Siri AI or support for other major Indian languages.

For Indian consumers, therefore, Apple's AI rollout is currently more about getting the global English-language experience than building an AI assistant specifically designed for the Indian market.

How Apple’s Siri AI compares to Google Gemini and others

Apple is also entering a market where Samsung and Google have had more time to develop AI assistants.

Google's Gemini is increasingly being positioned as an agent that can operate across the device and can extend to the entire ecosystem. Its Gemini Intelligence strategy for Android is designed to handle multi-step tasks across applications. Google has demonstrated Gemini handling activities such as booking rides, shopping and filling forms, while also using screen or image context to understand what the user wants. Gemini Intelligence also extends to peripheral devices such as the Pixel Watch, Buds and even Android Auto.

That is broadly the direction Apple is taking with Siri, but Google has been pushing further into agentic behaviour. Apple's approach is more tightly integrated with its operating system and more controlled in terms of what the assistant is allowed to do.

Samsung's strategy is different again.

Galaxy AI is not built around a single assistant. The Galaxy S26 series combines Samsung's Bixby with Google's Gemini and Perplexity, allowing different assistants to handle different tasks.

Bixby has been redesigned as a conversational device agent capable of controlling settings and answering questions about the device. While Gemini handles cross-app functions and tasks. Meanwhile, Samsung is also giving users more options to choose their default assistant.

In other words, Samsung has a more modular AI stack, while Apple is attempting to make Siri the primary interface for its intelligence layer.

The trade-off is obvious. Samsung can use several AI services and models, but the experience can become more complicated. Apple has fewer visible layers, but it also has to make Siri good enough to cover a much wider range of tasks.

Where Apple has an advantage

Apple's strongest argument is integration.

Siri can potentially combine personal context, the current screen, the camera, system applications, third-party app actions and Apple devices without requiring users to think about which AI service is handling a particular request.

That is different from simply having a chatbot built into the phone.

Apple is also trying to maintain a more consistent privacy model through on-device processing and Private Cloud Compute. The company says requests sent to its cloud infrastructure are not stored or made accessible to Apple.

But even this is not entirely unique. Google and Samsung are also putting more emphasis on user control, protected processing and transparency as their systems become more agentic. Google's Gemini Intelligence, for example, has explicit controls around agentic actions and lets users monitor or stop tasks.

Apple's advantage therefore comes less from having a fundamentally different AI model and more from controlling the hardware, operating system, apps and services through which the AI operates.