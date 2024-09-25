With the "Legion" branding, Lenovo’s Legion Tab is positioned as the go-to mobile gaming device. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and 12GB LPDDR5X RAM, the device features several hardware enhancements, such as a secondary USB-C port with Display Out, indicating Lenovo’s intent to bring mobile gaming closer to the PC gaming experience. But how well has it been optimised for gaming, and is it suitable for tasks beyond gaming? Let us find out.

The Lenovo Legion Tab’s compact form factor resembles that of a handheld console rather than a standard tablet. Its sleek profile and cut-out edges provide a comfortable grip, even during extended gaming sessions. While not the lightest, its weight distribution is well-balanced. A key feature is the secondary USB-C port, positioned for landscape orientation, ensuring uninterrupted gaming while charging or connecting accessories.

Lenovo has thoughtfully placed the stereo speakers at the top of the frame, preventing your palms from obstructing them in landscape mode. Dual microphones are also located at the top, avoiding interference during gaming. Although a landscape-oriented front-facing camera would have been a great addition for live streaming, the current setup suffices for most users.

Design-wise, the all-metal chassis with a matte finish gives the tablet a premium feel. The Legion branding on the back features a mirror-like finish, while the sturdy build suggests it could withstand minor drops. Up front, the 8.8-inch display is housed in a sleek plastic frame with a glossy finish that somewhat detracts from the overall premium feel.

Display and Audio

The Lenovo Legion Tab features an 8.8-inch LCD display with slim side bezels in portrait orientation, although the top and bottom bezels are more noticeable. Nevertheless, the Legion Tab provides ample screen space for an immersive visual experience without forcing you to stretch your fingers to reach touch controls during gaming. The QHD+ (2560x1600) resolution panel ensures clear and crisp visuals, regardless of the task. Colours appear vibrant, though the display exhibits a warmer tone, particularly noticeable in the “Standard” colour mode compared to “Vibrant.” While the display performs well indoors, it leaves much to be desired in brighter outdoor environments.

For content viewing, YouTube offers HDR viewing options. Although the tablet is said to support Dolby Vision HDR, it does not appear on streaming platforms such as Netflix.

The display supports a 144 Hz refresh rate, significantly enhancing the smoothness of the user interface, especially during scrolling. However, there is no option to exceed the standard refresh rate for individual apps, limiting the gaming experience by capping certain games at their default frame rate.

On the audio front, the built-in speakers are adequate for movie-watching and gaming, offering reasonable bass while playing music, although the sound can feel slightly suppressed. The volume is sufficient for indoor use, maintaining clarity throughout. For wireless headphones, the tablet supports high-definition audio transmission over Advanced Audio Codec (AAC).

Performance and Software

The Lenovo Legion Tab is a performance powerhouse, driven by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip paired with 12 GB of LPDDR5X RAM. The tablet is fast, handling everyday tasks like web browsing, social media, and content streaming with ease.

As one of the first gaming tablets on the market, the Legion Tab lives up to its name, delivering an impressive gaming experience even with graphically demanding titles. I tested multiple games, including Battleground Mobile India (BGMI), Genshin Impact, Diablo Immortal, Real Racing 3, FC Mobile, and classics like GTA: San Andreas.

The tablet consistently achieved 55+ FPS in Genshin Impact with the highest graphics settings and 60 FPS mode enabled. It remained cool for the most part, with only a slight rise in warmth on the left side of the back panel. It effortlessly handled games like FC Mobile and Real Racing 3, maintaining 60 FPS without frame rate drops or significant heating. In BGMI, UltraHDR graphics at 40 FPS (Ultra framerate) and HDR at 60 FPS (Extreme framerate) ran smoothly, although the device did warm up slightly during extended UltraHDR gameplay.

Complementing the hardware, Lenovo included a secondary USB Type-C (USB 3.1 Gen 2) port at the bottom in landscape mode, which supports Display Out for connecting to an external display. The tablet also supports Lenovo Freestyle, allowing wireless file sharing and desktop screen streaming.

The tablet offers dedicated gaming software, including a side panel that lets you switch between performance modes—Balanced, Performance, and Energy Saving. From this panel, you can record the screen, disable notifications while gaming, and enable mistouch prevention. The only advanced feature is Bypass Charging, which stops charging the battery and runs the tablet directly from the power supply.

A floating display shows real-time CPU/GPU clock speeds, FPS, and surface temperature (not processor temperature). While these features are useful, the ability to override apps' default refresh rates and a dedicated gaming hub for accessing all games from a single menu would further enhance the experience.

Apart from gaming, Lenovo provides a user-friendly interface with no distracting notifications or unnecessary apps. However, there is a section on the home screen titled “Apps for You,” which recommends third-party apps.

Battery

A 6,550 mAh battery may seem modest for a tablet, but thanks to its compact size and software optimisation, the Lenovo Legion Tab delivers nearly two days of battery life with average use. Intensive gaming sessions do drain the battery more quickly, but it doesn’t require an immediate recharge. Additionally, the Bypass Charging feature allows you to play while connected to power without draining the battery, which is useful for gaming at home.

The tablet also includes a 45 W charger in the box, which can charge the battery from 15% to 80% in just half an hour. However, the final 20% takes another 30 minutes to reach a full charge.

Verdict

The Lenovo Legion Tab could be an excellent choice for mobile gamers seeking a performance-focused Android tablet. It delivers impressive performance, handling even the most graphically demanding mobile games with ease. Additionally, it offers decent battery life and a comfortable form factor for gaming on the go.

However, if gaming isn’t your primary focus and you’re looking for a portable workstation or a tablet with a large display for content consumption, there are other options available on the market.

Price: Rs 39,999 (12GB RAM + 256GB Storage)