Tech wrap Sep 06: Apple iPhone 16 event, Google Photos, Vivo T3 Ultra, more

iPhone 16 series launch event on Sep 9. Vivo T3 Ultra launching on Sep 12. Google Photos Ask Photos feature. Samsung Crystal 4K Dynamic TV. Lenovo AI PC concept

Last Updated : Sep 06 2024 | 8:03 PM IST

Apple is anticipated to update its AirPods lineup by introducing two new fourth-generation standard models to replace the older second and third-generation versions. These updates may be announced at the “It’s Glowtime” launch event for the iPhone 16 series, where Apple could also unveil a new AirPods Max headphone model.

Google is testing a new AI assistant called "Ask Photos" to streamline the search for images. Announced at Google I/O 2024 in May, this feature is now being rolled out to Google Labs users in the US.
 
China’s Vivo has announced that its T3 Ultra 5G smartphone will launch in India on September 12. The company confirmed the date via a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). The smartphone will be available through Vivo’s e-shop, the e-commerce platform Flipkart, and select offline stores.
Samsung has introduced its Crystal 4K Dynamic TV in India, featuring advanced technologies like 4K upscaling and Dynamic Crystal color. The new model also incorporates Samsung’s AirSlim Design for a sleek and slim profile.
At the Internationale Funkausstellung (IFA) 2024 in Berlin, China’s Lenovo unveiled its Auto Twist AI PC concept. This innovative device features an auto-rotating hinge that adjusts the display based on the user's position. Lenovo designed the concept to enhance user interaction through advanced automation and artificial intelligence.
Samsung has started rolling out the One UI 6.1.1 update to more Galaxy devices. The South Korean smartphone manufacturer confirmed at IFA 2024 during a press conference that One UI 6.1.1 is rolling out to other Galaxy devices such as the Galaxy S24 series. The company had launched One UI 6.1.1 on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 last month. 
YouTube, owned by Google, has announced that it is developing new technology for managing likeness to protect creators and artists from being copied by generative AI. In a recent post, the video platform outlined its plans to provide tools that allow creators and artists to use AI while retaining control over how their likeness—such as their face and voice—is represented.
OpenAI announced on Thursday that it now has over 1 million paying users across its business products, including ChatGPT Enterprise, Team, and Edu, driven by the strong adoption of its advanced large language model.
According to two sources familiar with the situation, Qualcomm is considering acquiring parts of Intel's design business to enhance its product lineup.
5G smartphones are becoming increasingly prominent across various price ranges in India. According to a new report from Counterpoint Research, India has emerged as the world's second-largest market for 5G smartphones, trailing only behind China.

First Published: Sep 06 2024 | 8:03 PM IST

