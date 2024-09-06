Lenovo showcases new AI PC concept with 'Smart Lid' that follows users

China’s Lenovo showcased its Auto Twist AI PC concept at the Internationale Funkausstellung (IFA) 2024 event in Berlin, Germany. The concept device features an auto-rotating hinge that allows the display to reposition itself according to the user’s position. Lenovo said that the design is aimed at enhancing user interaction through intelligent automation and artificial intelligence. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Alongside its new innovative concept, Lenovo unveiled several new AI-powered laptops under its Yoga, ThinkPad and IdeaPad series featuring Qualcomm’s latest X Plus 8-core and Intel’s Core Ultra processor (Series 2) chips. These new laptops will offer exclusive AI-powered features from Microsoft’s Copilot+ PC platform as well as Lenovo’s own suite of generative AI features that it calls Lenovo Creator Zone. These new AI PCs will be available globally in the coming weeks.

Lenovo Auto Twist AI PC: Details

Lenovo said that the new concept device features industry-first Auto Twist design that can adapt to multiple scenarios with automatic rotating display. The company said that the device uses AI to track users movement across the room and positions the “Smart Lid” accordingly, ensuring optimal display visibility. Apart from this, the technology can be useful for keeping the user in the centre during meetings and presentations.

The device not just uses AI to automate the movement, but slo its natural language processing capabilities to switch modes based on user’s voice commands. For example, the user can prompt the device to close itself, or to switch between Laptop and Tablet modes. Additionally, for security, the laptop’s “Smart Lid” automatically closes when the laptop is unattended.

Auto Twist AI PC is still a concept and Lenovo has not yet revealed how it plans to bring the technology to customers.