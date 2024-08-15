Lenovo Legion Tab now available for purchase in India: Check price, specs

The Lenovo Legion Tab, a gaming tablet powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, is now available for purchase in India. Launched on August 13, the tablet is designed specifically for gamers, offering features that enhance performance and manage thermals during gaming sessions. Lenovo aims to bridge the gap between PC and mobile gaming with this Android tablet. Here are the details:

Priced at Rs 39,999, the Lenovo Legion Tab comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB of on-board storage. The tablet is available for purchase on Lenovo’s official website and the e-commerce platform Flipkart.

Lenovo Legion Tab: Details

The Lenovo Legion Tab features an 8.8-inch QHD+ (2560x1600) display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It also supports DisplayPort 1.4 technology through its USB-C port, allowing users to connect the tablet to an external display.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, the Legion Tab is equipped with 12GB LPDDR5X RAM. It also features Lenovo’s Legion ColdFront vapor thermal solution to keep thermals in check. The tablet offers multiple performance modes, including Beast Mode for maximising performance during gameplay, Balanced Mode for optimised performance, and Energy Saving Mode for conserving battery life.

The Legion Tab integrates Lenovo Freestyle, the company’s in-house technology that allows users to connect with other Legion devices. This feature enables content sharing between a Lenovo Legion laptop and the tablet, as well as quick connectivity with Legion series monitors, headsets, keyboards, and mice.

The Lenovo Legion Tab is equipped with a 6550mAh battery and supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 technology using a 45W charging adapter.

Lenovo Legion Tab: Specifications