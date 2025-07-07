Monday, July 07, 2025 | 02:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Technology / Tech Reviews / OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 review: Neckband-style earphones on budget

If you are looking for a neckband-style earphones with modern features and great audio, the Bullets Wireless Z3 from OnePlus should be in your list

Harsh Shivam
Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 2:10 PM IST

OnePlus has refreshed its neckband lineup in India with the launch of Bullets Wireless Z3, aimed at budget buyers who still expect quality audio and reliable performance. Priced at Rs 1,699, the Z3 sticks to the basics – there’s no active noise cancellation or flashy premium materials, but what it does offer is a balanced mix of comfort, features, and sound quality. With large 12.4mm drivers, and support for 3D Audio, the Z3 looks to be a strong contender in the affordable wireless audio space. I’ve been using it for the past few weeks and here’s how these fared.

Design

The design of the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 retains the lightweight, neckband-style build seen in previous generations. The construction primarily uses plastic, with a standard non-braided wire for the cable. While it doesn’t feel particularly premium, this design choice keeps the headset lightweight and comfortable, even during long listening sessions, it’s easy to forget you’re wearing it.
 
The Z3 carries an IP55 rating, making it resistant to sweat and light splashes. The in-ear fit is reasonably secure and comfortable out of the box, and OnePlus includes additional silicone ear tips to help users find a more personalised fit.

Charging is handled via USB-C, though it’s worth noting that OnePlus no longer includes its signature red cable in the box.

Audio

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 neckband features 12.4mm dynamic bass drivers that deliver solid sound output for its price segment. Vocals come through clearly, and the overall sound signature leans slightly toward the bass-heavy side, though not to the point of overwhelming the mids or highs. Instrument separation isn’t especially precise, but that’s expected given the price. The Z3 gets impressively loud, though this focus on volume does compromise clarity at higher levels. Personally, I found that keeping the volume below 80 per cent helps maintain a cleaner listening experience, as distortion and muddiness become more noticeable beyond that point.
 
The Z3 is compatible with OnePlus’ HeyMelody app, available on both Android and iOS. While it doesn’t offer advanced features like a fully customisable equaliser, it does include a handful of preset EQ modes such as Balanced, Serenade, Bass, and Bold. These can noticeably change the sound profile. Among these, the standout is the BassWave mode. Even though the Bass preset already boosts low-end frequencies, BassWave takes it a step further by enhancing the bass response with finer control. You can even customise its intensity across 10 levels, allowing you to fine-tune the output based on your preference.
 
Another notable inclusion is OnePlus 3D Audio, a spatial audio mode that creates a broader, more immersive soundstage. While not as advanced as Dolby Atmos implementations, it works surprisingly well and adds depth to certain types of content.

Calling experience

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 holds up well when it comes to voice calls, even in less-than-ideal environments. The microphone quality is commendable for the price, effectively capturing your voice while minimising background noise. It even manages to suppress wind interference to a noticeable extent, which is impressive in this segment.
Another highlight is the solid Bluetooth range. The stable connection allows you to move freely around your home or workspace without needing to carry your phone – making it convenient for attending calls while multitasking.

Battery and charging

Battery performance continues to be a strong suit for the OnePlus Bullets series, and the new Z3 model doesn’t disappoint. OnePlus claims up to 36 hours of continuous music playback at 50 per cent volume, and while I didn’t test it nonstop, the Z3 easily lasted nearly four days of regular use. This included music streaming, watching videos, and light gaming, all without needing a top-up.
 
Charging is equally convenient. The neckband supports fast charging and can go from near empty to around 60 per cent in just 15 minutes – enough to comfortably get through two days of use with minimal downtime.

Verdict

Priced at Rs 1,699, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 delivers great value for budget-conscious buyers seeking a bass-forward audio experience. The sound signature leans toward heavier lows, which, when paired with the standout BassWave mode, makes it especially appealing to those who enjoy thumping beats. The call quality is solid too, with reliable noise suppression and stable Bluetooth connectivity that allows you to move around freely during conversations.
 
Battery life is another highlight. Support for Google Fast Pair is a nice touch, although the lack of multipoint connectivity might disappoint users who juggle multiple devices.
 
If you are looking for a feature-rich neckband with solid audio performance, great bass, and excellent call handling at an affordable price, the Bullets Wireless Z3 makes a strong case for itself.
 

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 2:09 PM IST

