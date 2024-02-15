Sensex (    %)
                        
Samsung confirms Galaxy S24 series Feb update will improve display, camera

In the update planned to roll out this month, the Galaxy S24 series users will get the option to adjust display for vividness. Besides, it will pack improvements for key camera functions

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphone

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphone

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 12:19 PM IST

Samsung has announced that it is rolling out an update for the Galaxy S24 series smartphones based on users’ feedback. The new update is said to bring improvements to the smartphone’s display and camera, and introduce accessibility features.
The company in a press note announced that the update will start rolling out this month and will be gradually made available to all Galaxy S24 series, which encompassed the Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24 Plus, and the Galaxy S24 smartphone.
Galaxy S24 series: Features coming with February update
Personalised display enhancements
Samsung said that the new update will allow users to adjust the display according to their preference. Under the Advanced setting option in the Settings menu, individuals can adjust the white balance of the display by adjusting the level of red, blue and green tones. Additionally, they will get a new option for adjusting the level of vividness through a slider. Increasing the vividness of the display will increase the brightness of the visual output.
Camera enhancements
With the new update, Samsung has made enhancements to key camera functions on the Galaxy S24 series smartphones. This includes upgrades to the smartphone’s zoom functions, Portrait Mode, Nightography, rear camera video shooting capabilities and more.
Earlier, Samsung announced that Galaxy S24 series smartphone users will be able to use select Galaxy AI features such as Live Translate through supported Galaxy Buds. These features have already started rolling-out to the Galaxy Buds2 Pro, Galaxy Buds2 and Galaxy Buds FE through a firmware update.
With Live Translate feature enabled, users can see call-translations in real time on their Galaxy S24 series smartphones while they talk through the connected Galaxy Buds. Similarly, the Interpreter feature, which facilitates real-time translation of in-person conversations, allows users to directly speak into the Buds mic while it gets translated for the other user through a Galaxy S24 series smartphone.

Topics : Samsung Samsung Mobiles Samsung India Technology

First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 12:19 PM IST

