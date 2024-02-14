Sennheiser Accentum Plus review: Feature-packed ANC wireless headphones

German audio equipment maker Sennheiser recently introduced the Accentum Plus wireless headphones to the Indian market. Priced at Rs 15,990, these headphones offer a sleek design, adaptive active noise cancellation, multiple sound modes, built-in equalisers, touch controls, and up to 50 hours of battery life. Sennheiser aims to compete with established brands like Sony and Bose in this segment. So how do they fare? Let us find out:

Design

The Sennheiser Accentum Plus headphones feature an over-the-ear design with a minimalist yet functional aesthetic. They do not collapse but have a fold-flat design for convenience and portability. Accompanying the headphones is a carry case that includes dedicated space for the charging cable (USB-A to USB-C) and audio cable (3.5mm male on both ends).

Available in black (review unit) and white, both with a matte exterior, these headphones sport a discreet look, with only a Sennheiser logo at the base of the headband. However, clear left and right channel markings on the earcups' interior, along with the Accentum Plus branding, aid easy recognition.

The headband and earcups are generously cushioned, providing comfort during extended listening sessions and aiding passive noise isolation. The right earcup houses the power and pairing button, a multi-coloured LED indicator, USB-C charging port, audio-in port, and touch controls on the exterior. These touch controls support various gestures and taps for music playback and call management, offering a superior experience compared to traditional button-based controls.

Companion app

For convenient control and customisation of headphone settings, Sennheiser provides the "Smart Control" companion app for both iOS and Android devices. While the app's user interface might not be the most intuitive, it covers essential functions well.

The app displays the headphones' battery level and connected devices, with support for pairing with two devices simultaneously. Users can choose from five built-in equaliser presets or create a custom one by adjusting the five frequency bands. Additionally, there are options to boost bass and enable a special equaliser for podcasts, enhancing speech clarity. The app also offers a custom sound profile feature, which requires signing in with a Sennheiser account.

Connectivity and Codecs

The Sennheiser Accentum Plus headphones utilise Bluetooth 5.2 and support aptX and aptX adaptive codecs, along with generic SBC and AAC. While aptX adaptive offers high-quality audio, it does not match Sony's LDAC in terms of bitrate handling. However, aptX and aptX adaptive are increasingly supported by various devices, particularly smartphones, for wireless audio.

Audio

Out of the box, the Sennheiser Accentum Plus headphones deliver balanced sound with clear details across frequencies. While the emphasis is on high frequencies, there is a subtle boost in the low-end for clear bass. The headphones are not overly bass-heavy, but users can enable the bass boost option via the companion app if desired. A dedicated podcast preset enhances speech clarity effectively. Despite the influence of built-in equalisers on the sound signature, overall loudness remains somewhat underwhelming.

The headphones excel in voice calls, thanks to their two beamforming microphones, which ensure clear communication. However, they struggle with environmental noise cancellation during calls, particularly in noisy surroundings.

Features

The Sennheiser Accentum Plus headphones boast a range of features, with hybrid adaptive ANC being a standout. The ANC performance rivals that of leading competitors like Sony and Bose, providing natural noise cancellation without being overwhelming. Additionally, the headphones offer a transparency mode, although it may exhibit some disturbance in noisy environments.

Battery and Charging

Sennheiser claims the Accentum Plus headphones can deliver up to 50 hours of battery life on a single charge. However, real-world usage may vary, especially at higher volume levels and when paired with multiple devices using aptX adaptive codec. Charging time exceeds two hours for a full charge, but a quick 10-minute charge can provide enough power for a one-way commute. Moreover, wired connectivity is supported, allowing usage even when the battery is depleted. It is important to note that touch controls and ANC are not functional in wired mode.

Verdict

Priced at Rs 15,990, the Sennheiser Accentum Plus headphones offer a compelling package with their comfortable design, advanced features, clear audio output, and long-lasting battery life. Their support for wired connectivity adds to their versatility, making them a worthy consideration for users seeking a reliable wireless headphone option.