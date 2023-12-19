SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go USB-C review: A versatile flash drive on budget

The SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go USB-C is a flash drive featuring USB Type-C on one end and USB Type-A on the other. Its dual-port design enhances compatibility with a broader range of devices compared to conventional USB drives with single ports. Compatible devices include smartphones such as iPhone 15 series models, tablets like the Samsung Galaxy Tab series, Windows and Apple computers, and any other device supporting either the USB-A or USB-C port and external storage.

Constructed from plastic, the SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go USB-C is evidently a generic flash drive tailored for everyday use. While the SanDisk Luxe line offers a metallic-bodied variant, it commands a slightly higher cost. Nonetheless, the SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go USB-C is compact and lightweight. Its swivel cover casing, affixed at the center, serves as protection for one of the two ports, featuring a hole in its tail for optional lanyard attachment.





Regarding performance, the SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go USB-C employs a USB 3.2 Gen 1 interface, supporting transfer speeds of up to 400MB/s. This speed, within the higher spectrum for a flash drive, places it among the best available. The drive maintains backward compatibility, functioning in slower ports, albeit not at peak speeds.

Fresh out of the package, the SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go USB-C comes formatted in exFAT for heightened compatibility. It seamlessly operates with iPhone 15 series, MacBook, iMac, Windows devices, and Apple iPads. Transfer speeds may vary based on connected devices but typically range between 300MB/s to 400MB/s. As an illustration, transferring an 11.3GB video file from an iPhone 15 to the drive takes less than four minutes.

While the drive supports USB 3.2 Gen 1 and fast transfer speeds, it is not tailored for specialised tasks demanding the full bandwidth provided by the interface. For instance, the iPhone 15 Pro models support external storage devices for saving ProRes videos. However, the smartphone issues a slow-speed warning along with a message stating, "The external storage device or USB cable does not have a fast enough write speed to support external recording." This serves as a reference, as it is not a device limitation. In its own right, the drive demonstrates commendable speed.

In conclusion, the SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go USB-C stands out as a versatile flash drive with rapid transfer speeds. Its dual-port design ensures compatibility with any device featuring either a USB-A or USB-C port that supports external storage. Interestingly, the price difference between a generic single-port flash drive and the SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go USB-C is negligible. Priced at Rs 1,109 for the 128GB variant, it emerges as a go-to storage device streamlining data transfer and storage requirements.