1 dead, 4 injured in shooting incident in California's Sunnyvale city

At least one person was killed and four others were injured following a shooting incident in California's Sunnyvale city, police said.

IANS San Francisco
gun, gun law, gun permit, mass shooting, US gun law, US gun permit

Photo: Pexels

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2023 | 10:31 AM IST
At least one person was killed and four others were injured following a shooting incident in California's Sunnyvale city, police said.

The incident took place on Sunday when the suspect shot into a family's car, CBS News reported citing the local police as saying.

Interim Chief of Police Bill Vegas said the four injured persons, including three children, were taken to a hospital.

None of the children suffered life threatening injuries, according to Chief Vegas.

Sunnyvale is located about 65 km from San Francisco.

--IANS

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : California Silicon Valley

First Published: Jun 05 2023 | 10:31 AM IST

Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
