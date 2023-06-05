1 dead, 4 injured in shooting incident in California's Sunnyvale city

At least one person was killed and four others were injured following a shooting incident in California's Sunnyvale city, police said.
The incident took place on Sunday when the suspect shot into a family's car, CBS News reported citing the local police as saying.
Interim Chief of Police Bill Vegas said the four injured persons, including three children, were taken to a hospital.
None of the children suffered life threatening injuries, according to Chief Vegas.
Sunnyvale is located about 65 km from San Francisco.
--IANS
