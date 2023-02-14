Michigan State University police: Multiple people wounded in shootings

JUST IN
Multiple people were wounded in shootings Monday night at Michigan State University, police said.

Topics
Central Michigan University | Michigan boy | Shooting

AP  |  East Lansing (US) 

On Twitter, university police said there appeared to be only one suspect, described as a short male with a mask and still at large.

"We are still receiving multiple calls of an active shooter on campus, police said.

Police said victims were being transported to a local hospital.

Authorities ordered students and staff to shelter in place after a report of shots fired around Berkey Hall, an academic building, on the East Lansing campus.

In an alert sent shortly after 8:30 p.m., campus police reported a shots fired incident occurring on or near the East Lansing campus. The alert advised students and staff to Secure-in-Place immediately" and to monitor alert.msu.edu for information.

By 10:15 p.m., police said Berkey, as well as nearby residence halls, were secured.

Separately, police reported a shooting at IM East, a recreational center for students.

Aedan Kelley, a junior who lives a half-mile (less than a kilometer) east of campus, said he locked his doors and covered his windows just in case. Sirens were constant, he said, and a helicopter hovered overhead.

"It's all very frightening," Kelley said. And then I have all these people texting me wondering if I'm OK, which is overwhelming.

Authorities announced late Monday that all campus activities would be canceled for 48 ours, including athletics and classes. Via Twitter, people were advised not to come to campus Tuesday.

Michigan State has about 50,000 students. East Lansing is about 90 miles (145 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.

The East Lansing High School auditorium, where a school board meeting was being held Monday night, was locked down and people were being prevented by police from leaving, the Lansing State Journal reported.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 10:31 IST

