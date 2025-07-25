Friday, July 25, 2025 | 06:41 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Trump pays tribute to 'friend' Hulk Hogan, says he was 'MAGA all the way'

Trump pays tribute to 'friend' Hulk Hogan, says he was 'MAGA all the way'

We lost a great friend today, the 'Hulkster.' Hulk Hogan was MAGA all the way -- Strong, tough, smart, but with the biggest heart, Trump said

Hulk Hogan

Professional wrestling icon and pop culture legend Hulk Hogan has died at the age of 71 in Florida | REUTERS

ANI US
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 6:38 AM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) paid tribute to wrestling legend Hulk Hogan, calling him a "great friend" and praising his strength, intelligence, and cultural influence.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, "We lost a great friend today, the 'Hulkster.' Hulk Hogan was MAGA all the way -- Strong, tough, smart, but with the biggest heart. He gave an absolutely electric speech at the Republican National Convention, that was one of the highlights of the entire week. He entertained fans from all over the World, and the cultural impact he had was massive. To his wife, Sky, and family, we give our warmest best wishes and love. Hulk Hogan will be greatly missed!"

 

Trump's tribute came shortly after news broke of Hogan's passing. Professional wrestling icon and pop culture legend Hulk Hogan has died at the age of 71 in Florida, The Hill reported on Thursday. Hogan, born Terry Bollea, passed away on Thursday, with TMZ being the first to report his death.

The Hill noted that Hogan made headlines last year with a surprise appearance at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, where he publicly endorsed President Donald Trump's White House bid. His dramatic onstage moment included ripping off his shirt and energizing the crowd. "When [Trump's] back in the White House, America's gonna start winning again," Hogan exclaimed during his appearance.

Tributes also came in from the professional wrestling community. The WWE paid tribute to the Hall of Famer in a post on social media. "WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away," it said. "One of pop culture's most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s. WWE extends its condolences to Hogan's family, friends, and fans," The Hill cited.

Hogan's influence extended beyond wrestling. His signature platinum-blond mustache, vibrant bandanas, and iconic "Hulkamania" shirts made him a global wrestling sensation throughout the 1980s, as The Hill highlighted in its report.

In later years, Hogan indicated a continued connection with Trump and suggested he might take on a role in a future administration. Recalling a past conversation with Trump, Hogan said during a Fox News interview, "My president said, 'You know something, you'd be great to run the President's Council on Physical Fitness.'"

Representatives for Hogan have not yet responded to a request for comment, The Hill added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Donald Trump Hulk Hogan United States Wrestling WWE

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 6:38 AM IST

