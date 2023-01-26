JUST IN
G-20 meet in J-K 'message to enemies of humanity': LG Manoj Sinha
No backchannel talks being held between Pakistan and India, says Khar
Meghalaya to host G20 nations' meet on space in April, governor BD Mishra
Wrestling row: Sports Ministry likely to add more members in committee
Bharat Biotech rolls out India's first intra-nasal Covid vaccine iNCOVACC
Cong launches Hath se Hath Jodo campaign, to highlight Modi govt's failure
ASI should come up with substantive criteria: EAC on national monuments
UK hails 'another year of cooperation' with Republic Day wishes to India
Realising dreams of leaders, common people: J'khand CM Soren on R-day
Punjab will soon shine like Kohinoor, accuses previous system: CM Mann
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
G-20 meet in J-K 'message to enemies of humanity': LG Manoj Sinha
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

4 detained for threatening to carry out bomb blasts in Ahmedabad on R-Day

Four persons, including one from Uttar Pradesh, have been detained by the Gujarat Police for allegedly threatening to carry out serial bomb blasts in Ahmedabad city on the Republic Day

Topics
Ahmedabad | Gujarat | Bomb blast

Press Trust of India  |  Ahmedababad 

Arrest via Shutterstock

Four persons, including one from Uttar Pradesh, have been detained by the Gujarat Police for allegedly threatening to carry out serial bomb blasts in Ahmedabad city on the Republic Day on Thursday, an official said.

The action was taken based on a letter received two days back by the Ahmedabad police commissioner's office, in which the threat of serial bomb blasts was given, the senior official of the city crime branch said. The Ahmedabad crime branch had swung into action after the letter, he said. "The sender of the letter threatened to carry out bomb blasts at different places in Ahmedabad, including at the railway station and bus stand, on the Republic Day on Thursday. Following a probe, four persons have been detained for questioning," the official said.

While three persons were detained from Ahmedabad, the fourth one named Om Prakash was held by the Uttar Pradesh Police from Ballia district after getting a tip-off from the crime branch here about his role, he said, adding that a team has been sent to UP to take his custody. "A preliminary probe has revealed that Om Prakash from Ballia is the key accused in sending this threat letter, which turned out to be a hoax. We are yet to find out the exact motive behind this act," the official said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Ahmedabad

First Published: Thu, January 26 2023. 20:36 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU