Instagram now lets you add up to 5 'links in bio'. Here's how to do it

The social media platform has long restricted users from adding external links to their accounts

BS Web Team New Delhi
The hearing follows reporting by the Wall Street Journal that Facebook understood the negative effects its photo-sharing app, Instagram, has on young users, including anxiety, depression and suicidal thoughts, and yet downplayed the research.

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2023 | 2:06 PM IST
Instagram has finally given in to years of creator demands. The social platform will now allow users to directly incorporate links to multiple external websites in their in-app profiles.
Beginning today, all Instagram accounts using the most recently updated version of the mobile app will have access to the new five-link allowance.

More bio links have been requested by influencers, business accounts, and regular users. The feature has been in beta testing with a small group of users for some time. It is now a reality for everyone.
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the move to allow up to five in-bio links through his broadcast channel.

While he didn't provide much information, he did say that allowing multiple links in the bio is "probably one of the most requested features we've had."
How to include five-links in your Instagram bio

Adding multiple links to your Instagram bio is a simple process. Users can add up to five external links under the profile edit menu, and those links will then appear on their account page in an expanded list.
A dedicated button for adding a Facebook-specific link is also now available.

There appears to be no restriction on the type of in-profile links that can be used, as long as they comply with Meta's terms of service.
Users can also add URLs that lead to competing social and content platforms with the new links feature.

Effects of the new link feature
Since its inception, Instagram has severely limited where and how users can link to other websites.

Many users, particularly creators, and businesses, have relied on third-party assistance in the absence of any official option. For example, Linktree has proven to be a popular way for Instagram accounts to easily direct page visitors to a stylish mosaic grid of external links.
Meta even uses a Linktree URL in the company's official Instagram profile. There are also Beacons and a variety of other methods for obtaining those "links in bio."

However, with the app update, all of those tools will be competing with Instagram itself. Given, the Instagram update is still clearly limited.
Five profile links are unlikely to completely replace the value of Linktree and other services that allow for unlimited, post-specific linking. And, as long as Instagram does not permit clickable links in posts, this will have to be done elsewhere.
Topics : Instagram | Mark Zuckerberg | Social Media

First Published: Apr 19 2023 | 2:04 PM IST

