Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / World News / 16 killed, 20 abducted in Congo in attacks blamed on IS-linked rebels

16 killed, 20 abducted in Congo in attacks blamed on IS-linked rebels

Among those kidnapped in the attacks were the mother and sister of Gilbert Sivamwenda, a local government official, local media quoted the legislator as saying

Congo army, Congo violence

The (death) toll remains provisional, as the fate of 20 others kidnapped remains unknown, he said | File Photo: Wikimedia Commons

AP Kinshasa
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2024 | 8:33 AM IST

Listen to This Article

At least 16 villagers were killed and 20 others were abducted in northeastern Congo during attacks by militants with ties to the Islamic State group, a local civil society group said Friday.
The assailants with the Allied Democratic Forces staged a series of attacks on locals, some while working on their farmlands, between Wednesday and Friday in Ituri province's Mambasa territory, said John Vulverio, coordinator of the New Civil Society of Congo.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The (death) toll remains provisional, as the fate of 20 others kidnapped remains unknown, he said.
Among those kidnapped in the attacks were the mother and sister of Gilbert Sivamwenda, a local government official, local media quoted the legislator as saying.
Dozens of villages across Congo are besieged by armed groups made up of either local rebels fighting for power and valuable mineral resources or militants with extremist ideologies. The Allied Democratic Forces have carried out growing attacks in the region and sometimes across the border with neighbouring Uganda where it was originally formed.
The violence across the central African nation has resulted in one of the world's biggest humanitarian crises, with more than 7 million people displaced, many beyond the reach of aid.
The 15,000-member UN peacekeeping mission in Congo that helped in the fight against rebels for more than two decades was asked by the Congolese government to leave over its failure to end the conflict. The withdrawal is to be completed by the end of 2024.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Delhi Security checking, Delhi Security

I-Day 2024: Jammu attacks, Trump assassination bid amplify focus on Delhi

Terrorist attack, Terrorism, Kathua Terrorist attack, Army, Indian Army

2 soldiers killed, 3 injured in encounter with terrorists in J-K's Anantnag

Lloyd Austin, Lloyd, Austin

US defence secretary overrides plea agreement for accused 9/11 mastermind

terrorism ak47 guns violence

Al-Qaeda's primary plotter of 9/11 attacks agrees to plead guilty

Army, Jammu operation, Solider

28 people killed in terror attacks, 24 encounters in J&K this year: MHA

Topics : Terrorsim Congo Insurgency

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 17 2024 | 8:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayAmrit Udyan Booking DetailsWeather UpdateSaraswati Saree Depot IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon