Egypt, Qatar, US announce new round of talks to decide on Gaza ceasefire

Egypt, Qatar, and the United States announced Friday in a joint statement that senior officials from the three countries will meet again in Cairo before the end of next week in a new round of talks, hoping to reach a ceasefire agreement in Gaza. "Over the past 48 hours in Doha, senior officials from our governments have engaged in intensive negotiations as mediators aimed at securing a ceasefire agreement in Gaza and the release of captives and detainees, the joint statement said as quoted by Ahram Online. According to the statement, the United States, with the support of Qatar and Egypt, presented on Friday a proposal that narrows the gaps between them and aligns with the principles set out by President Biden on 31st May 2024 and UN Security Council Resolution 2735.

"This proposal builds on points of agreement reached over the past week and bridges the remaining gaps in a way that allows for the swift implementation of the agreement," the statement added.

Technical teams will continue to work on the implementation details, including arrangements for the comprehensive humanitarian aspects of the agreement and issues related to captives and detainees, the statement revealed.

"The time has come to release the captives and detainees, initiate a ceasefire, and implement this agreement. The path is now paved to achieve this outcome, save lives, provide relief to the people of Gaza, and de-escalate regional tensions," the statement read.