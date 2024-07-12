Apocalypse to begin in 2025, predicts Baba Vanga; know about her prophecies

Future is uncertain, so everybody wants to know the truth about their future. Baba Vanga, a blind Bulgarian clairvoyant popular for her precognitive capacities, is again at the centre of attention for her shocking predictions about the end of humanity. Apparently, the latest predictions have raised concern among her followers and the public as they predict that the apocalypse would begin in 2025. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The apocalypse is anticipated to begin in 2025, despite the fact that humanity will not be completely eradicated until 5079, as stated in the timeline of her predictions. Besides, Baba Vanga went on to state that a conflict in Europe would ‘devastate’ the continent’s population by 2025. The prophecy is worrying the people, particularly in light of the ongoing conflicts and tensions in geopolitics.

Baba Vanga Predictions List: Timeline

2025: Devastation of Europe by internal conflict.

2028: Humans are anticipated to begin exploring Venus as an energy source.

2033: The polar ice caps will melt, leading to sea levels to rise rapidly globally.

2076: Communism will spread across the globe.

2130: Humans are anticipated to make contact with aliens.

2170: A drought will occur in most parts of the earth.

3005: Earth will engage in a war with a civilization from Mars.

3797: Humans will evacuate Earth as it becomes uninhabitable.

5079: The world will come to an end.

Baba Vanga Previous predictions

Although some of Baba Vanga's earlier predictions, such as Princess Diana's death and the 9/11 attacks are quoted as evidence of her reliability, many people continue to be sceptical due to a lack of solid documentation during her lifetime.

Baba Vanga had also predicted the emergence of AI in 2024, and its ability to conquer the world. Quantum computing, she claimed, would disrupt the cybersecurity, healthcare, and financial sectors. This year has also been predicted to have record-breaking temperatures, wildfires, droughts, threats to marine life, and other environmental issues.

Who is Baba Vanga?

Baba Vanga was born in 1911 and lost her sight after a storm when she was 12 years. After the incident, it is believed that she developed the ability to predict the future. Baba Vanga, also known as Vangeliya Pandeva Gushterova, was a famous Bulgarian clairvoyant who was said to have precognitive powers.

Although the mystic healer died in 1996, the psychic’s followers still await the events predicted by her prophecies. In fact, some reports say that Vanga predicted the nuclear bioweapons and a solar storm would bring about the end of the world in 2023. In any case, it's important to keep in mind that Vanga's predictions are cryptic and unverifiable.