Mahindra logs 18% jump in Dec car sales to dealers on strong SUV demand

Mahindra logs 18% jump in Dec car sales to dealers on strong SUV demand

Mahindra, India's second-biggest SUV maker by market share, has remained resilient amid a broader slowdown in car sales

Reuters
Jan 01 2025

Indian automaker Mahindra & Mahindra said on Wednesday it clocked an 18 per cent jump in sport utility vehicle sales to dealers in December due to strong demand.

Mahindra, India's second-biggest SUV maker by market share, has remained resilient amid a broader slowdown in car sales that pressed manufacturers and dealers into offering hefty discounts.

The company's shares climbed 1.5 per cent following the announcement. It was also the top-performing auto stock in 2024, with gains of around 74 per cent.

Automobile sales in December are usually sluggish as customers often wait for the next year's models, with carmakers scaling back production and augmenting discounts to clear unsold vehicles.

 

However, analysts attribute Mahindra's December growth, as well as its industry-leading growth for fiscal 2025, to demand for newer SUV models such as the 'Thar ROXX' and the 'XUV 3X0' outpacing supply.

Mahindra's SUV sales to dealers grew 16 per cent year-on-year in November.

Rivals Tata Motors and Hyundai India will report their monthly sales volumes later in the day, along with overall car market leader Maruti Suzuki.

 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Mahindra & Mahindra Mahindra Automakers

Jan 01 2025

