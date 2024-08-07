29 Awami League leaders, family members found dead in Bangladesh violence

The bodies of 29 Awami League leaders and their family members were found on Tuesday across violence-stricken Bangladesh, following Sheikh Hasina's resignation as Prime Minister and her departure to India, India Today reported.

In Satkhira, at least 10 people were killed amid the violence that followed Hasina's resignation. The Dhaka Tribune reported that several homes and businesses owned by Awami League leaders were targeted, resulting in vandalism and looting. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In Cumilla, attacks by mobs resulted in the deaths of 11 individuals. Among them, six were killed when miscreants set fire to a three-storey residence owned by former councillor Mohammad Shah Alam, the report stated.

On Tuesday, four people were killed when a mob burnt down the residence of MP Shafiqul Islam Shimul. The victims' bodies were discovered in various parts of the house, including rooms, balconies, and the roof, the report said.

Instagram banned in Bangladesh

Bangladesh has banned access to several major social media platforms, such as Instagram, TikTok, WhatsApp, and YouTube. This ban, which was announced on August 2, limits the use of these popular networks across the country.

Night curfew in Meghalaya, Manipur

In response to the expected arrival of individuals fleeing violence in Bangladesh, the Manipur government has instructed the Deputy Commissioners of Pherzawl and Jiribam districts to implement a night curfew and enhance security measures.

The Home Department's Joint Secretary issued this directive, highlighting the potential for increased migration from Bangladesh due to the current unrest there.

In a similar action, Meghalaya's Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong announced that night curfew — which will be imposed between 6 pm and 6 am — will be enforced within a 200-metre radius from the zero line to restrict people's movement in the state.

He added that the Border Security Force (BSF) would ensure a high level of vigilance along the India-Bangladesh border within the state.

Deputy CM Tynsong said that nine BSF battalions are stationed along the Indo-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya. He mentioned that additional security personnel will be deployed to the border if necessary, and the Deputy Inspector General of the BSF has been instructed to keep the authorities informed.

India brings back non-essential staff from Bangladesh

India has brought back non-essential staff and their families from its embassy and consulates in Bangladesh amid severe political turmoil, according to a report by news agency Reuters.

Despite the evacuation, Indian diplomats continue to remain in Bangladesh, and the diplomatic missions are still active.

The Indian High Commission in Dhaka, along with its assistant high commissions in Chittagong, Rajshahi, Khulna, and Sylhet, remains fully operational. They have confirmed that their services are continuing as usual and have issued helpline numbers for Indian citizens living in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh-like protests likely in India: Salman Khurshid

Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Tuesday said that India might experience a violent anti-government protest similar to those seen in Bangladesh, even though things currently seem calm.

Speaking at a book launch event, the former Union minister said, "What's happening in Bangladesh could happen here... the spread in our country prevents things from blowing up in the manner they have in Bangladesh."

Khurshid also said that the CAA-NRC protests, led by women in Shaheen Bagh, Southeast Delhi, and lasting for almost 100 days, sparked similar movements nationwide. He termed it as a failed protest, citing that numerous participants remain imprisoned.

Congress trying to spread anarchy: BJP

Criticising Salman Khurshid's comments, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Sambit Patra said that the Congress is trying to spread anarchy and "ruin India through backdoor tactics".

"Unable to win elections, the Congress party's frustration is evident as they try to spread anarchy and ruin India through backdoor tactics," Patra added.

(With agency inputs)