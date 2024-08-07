Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Sony posts 10% profit rise on image sensor boost in April-June quarter

A sprawling group encompassing music, movies, games and chips, Sony hiked its full-year profit forecast by 3% aided by foreign exchange rates

Sony

Sony said its assumed exchange rate for the year is approximately 145 yen to the dollar (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 2:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sony on Wednesday booked a 10% rise in operating profit in the April-June quarter, beating analyst estimates, boosted by its industry-leading image sensor business.

Profit at the Japanese tech and entertainment conglomerate was 279 billion yen ($1.90 billion), compared with an average estimate of 275 billion yen from seven analysts polled by LSEG.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The impact from foreign exchange and higher sales helped profit at the image sensor business, a major supplier for smartphone makers, roughly triple to 36.6 billion yen.
 
A sprawling group encompassing music, movies, games and chips, Sony hiked its full-year profit forecast by 3% aided by foreign exchange rates.
 
The recent rise in the yen has left investors reassessing the outlook for Japanese multinationals, as the weak currency had provided a cushion for many heavyweight exporters.
 
Sony said its assumed exchange rate for the year is approximately 145 yen to the dollar.
 

More From This Section

Novo Nordisk pares 2024 profit outlook amid competition from Eli Lilly

UK police' standing army gears for more far-right anti-immigration clashes

Turkey to submit request to join genocide case against Israel in UN court

US elections: School teacher to Kamala's bold VP choice - Who is Tim Walz

US elections: Veteran, author to Trump's bold VP choice - Who is JD Vance?

In the first quarter Sony sold 2.4 million PlayStation 5 (PS5) units, fewer than a year earlier, but booked larger profit at the games business.
 
The group said in May it expects to sell 18 million PS5 units this fiscal year, compared to 20.8 million a year earlier.
The games industry is grappling with rising costs and weak pricing power. Sony-owned developer Bungie announced last week it is cutting almost a fifth of its workforce.
 
Sony's shares closed flat ahead of earnings and are down 8% year-to-date, giving the company a market capitalisation of just over $100 billion.
 
Japanese shares have been buffeted by volatility in recent days with the market falling heavily before bouncing back.


Also Read

Tech wrap Aug 2: Honor Magic6 Pro, Sony PS Portal, Chrome AI features, more

Sony PlayStation Portal remote player for PS5 launched: Price, features

Tech wrap Jul 01: WhatsApp update, Sony Bravia 7, Apple-Google deal, more

Sony Bravia 7 Mini LED series TVs launched in India: Price, features, more

Tech wrap May 31: God of War Ragnarok coming to PCs, new IG features & more

Topics : Sony foreign exchange earings Entertainment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 2:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayTop dividend yield stocksParliament Season LIVENational Handloom Day 2024Latest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon