Monday, September 01, 2025 | 01:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / 5 crew members killed after helicopter crashes in PoK's Gilgit-Baltistan

5 crew members killed after helicopter crashes in PoK's Gilgit-Baltistan

It is the second crash in recent weeks after a helicopter of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government crashed last month

pakistan Flag

The exact reason for the crash was not known (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Islamabad
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 1:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

At least five crew members, including two pilots, died on Monday when the helicopter they were flying crashed in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir's Gilgit-Baltistan, officials said.

The aircraft crashed in the Chilas area of Diamer district, Gilgit-Baltistan government spokesperson Faizullah Faraq said in a statement.

One of our helicopters has crashed in Thor, Chilas, he said, adding the crew included two pilots and three technical staff.

Diamer Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Abdul Hameed, in a statement, said five casualties occurred due to the crash. The helicopter was conducting a test landing on a newly-proposed helipad, he added.

The exact reason for the crash was not known. It is the second crash in recent weeks after a helicopter of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government crashed last month.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

US President Donald Trump

Trump slams tariff ruling by court, says US could be 'completely destroyed'

Afghanistan earthquake

6.0 magnitude earthquake hits eastern Afghanistan, at least 600 killed

Vladimir Putin, Putin

Ukraine not 'invasion', but result of 'coup' in Kyiv: Putin at SCO summit

Red Sea, US airstrike, airstrike, Houthis, Yemen

Yemen's Houthi rebels launch missile that lands near oil tanker in Red Sea

Tesla, Tesla Inc

Tesla sees retail exodus in South Korea as investors turn to crypto

Topics : Gilgit-Baltistan Pakistan Pakistan Air Force

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 1:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesSCO Summit 2025 LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceRIL Group Stock TodayWho is Sheikha MahraOTT Releases this WeekUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon