Sunday, November 23, 2025 | 02:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / '79% travellers exposed to data theft through unsafe charging ports'

'79% travellers exposed to data theft through unsafe charging ports'

The Council explained that some public charging ports may contain malicious software or hidden systems capable of accessing personal data through so-called juice jacking attacks

travellers, Foreign travellers, labour crunch

The Council also advised enabling two-factor authentication | Photo: Bloomberg

ANI Middle East
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2025 | 2:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The UAE Cyber Security Council has warned of the growing risks associated with the use of untrusted public charging ports, confirming that 79 per cent of travellers unknowingly expose their personal data to danger when charging their devices at unsecured public stations.

The Council explained that some public charging ports may contain malicious software or hidden systems capable of accessing personal data through so-called juice jacking attacks, which exploit media or image transfer protocols that activate automatically when devices are connected.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), the Cyber Security Council said ignoring protective measures and using unsafe charging ports may lead to data and password theft or the installation of harmful software on mobile phones without the user's knowledge.

 

It added that 68 per cent of companies have been subjected to attacks originating from untrusted charging ports, resulting in data breaches and compromises to their digital infrastructure.

The Council listed several warning signs that may indicate a device has been exposed to such attacks, including rapid battery drain, slow application performance, repeated system crashes and the appearance of unfamiliar symbols or messages on the device.

Also Read

Navi Mumbai International Airport

Govt plans seamless immigration for hub airports to aid global connectivity

airport, tourists, passengers

Hotels target frequent air travellers to attract customers amid travel boompremium

flights, planes

Air traffic controllers' strike disrupts travel to, from, and over France

MakeMyTrip

Make My Trip told to compensate flier after wallet fraud: How to stay safe

travel tourism passenger air travel flight

Saudi Arabia aims at 25% of leisure travellers from India by 2030premium

The Cyber Security Council provided a set of preventive guidelines, foremost among them carrying a personal charger while travelling, avoiding public charging stations as much as possible and rejecting any data transfer requests during charging.

The Council also advised enabling two-factor authentication, using biometric login features such as fingerprint or facial recognition and reviewing app permissions, ensuring that no unnecessary access is granted to photos, messages or contacts.

It stressed the importance of verifying the safety of installed applications, noting that some apps may contain malicious software enabling hackers to steal personal data or spy on users, with risks extending to financial fraud and the theft of bank card and online account information.

The Cyber Security Council recently launched a weekly awareness campaign under the Cyber Pulse initiative aimed at increasing public awareness of safe digital practices and offering guidance on how to counter various cyber threats. The campaign forms part of the UAE's ongoing efforts to build a secure cyberspace capable of keeping pace with rapid digital transformation, enhancing trust in the digital ecosystem and raising cybersecurity awareness among all segments of society to ensure user safety and privacy.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Russia-Ukraine, rescue work, building collapse, war

US, Ukraine, European officials hold talks on Trump's plan to end war

jair bolsonaro, ex-president of brazil

Bolsonaro's conviction brings justice to those who lost loved ones to Covid

Trump

US signals efforts to protect Nigeria's Christians after Trump's threat

Climate Change

The world lost climate gamble. Now it faces a dangerous new reality

Earthquake

Stronger quake may hit Bangladesh, warn experts as 5.7 tremor kills 10

Topics : air travellers Travel & tourism Cyberattacks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 23 2025 | 2:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOTejas Fighter Jet CrashesSkincare Red FlagsLave Agni 4Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon