Thursday, July 03, 2025 | 04:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Make My Trip told to compensate flier after wallet fraud: How to stay safe

Make My Trip told to compensate flier after wallet fraud: How to stay safe

A Mumbai consumer court tells MakeMyTrip to provide ~1.37 lakh in compensation after wallet fraud and refund issues. Learn key tips to protect your money and avoid similar booking nightmares

MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 4:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A consumer court in Mumbai has pulled up online travel agency MakeMyTrip (MMT) for failing to act promptly on fraudulent transactions and deducting cancellation charges without clear policies. The platform has been ordered to pay compensation of over ~1.37 lakh to the affected customer, underscoring concerns around digital transactions and consumer protection.
 

What happened with the flier?

The customer had booked flight tickets worth ~1.48 lakh for his family’s Mumbai-Hong Kong travel in 2019. However, he received an SMS about ticket cancellations without his consent. The company refunded only a fraction of the amount, citing cancellation charges, even though the airlines had promised a higher refund.
 
 
Adding to his woes, fraudulent transactions through his MakeMyTrip wallet resulted in unauthorised bookings on other routes. Despite informing the company, the customer alleged that no timely action was taken to safeguard his financial details or investigate the fraud.
 
The Mumbai Suburban District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission called MMT’s response “a lame excuse” and noted the company cannot escape its responsibility for protecting customer data.
 

Key takeaways for consumers

This case highlights the risks of online travel bookings and how consumers can safeguard themselves.

Also Read

Premiumtravel tourism passenger air travel flight

Saudi Arabia aims at 25% of leisure travellers from India by 2030

PM Modi in Ghana

PM Modi hails India-Ghana ties as 'sweeter than Sugar Loaf Pineapple'

Special Breaking News

Fire breaks out at AIIMS Trauma Centre in Delhi; 5 fire tenders rushed

semiconductors chipmakers

US lifts chip software curbs on China, EDA firms begin restoring access

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news updates: World order created after World War II is changing fast, says PM Modi

 
Mohammad Reja, advocate at Guwahati High Court, suggests a few step  
 
Check Cancellation Policies: Always read the fine print on cancellation and refund terms. Avoid platforms with vague or one-sided policies.
 
Secure Your Wallets: If using an online wallet, enable two-factor authentication and monitor transactions closely.
 
Act Quickly on Fraud: If you spot an unauthorised transaction, inform the platform immediately and file a complaint with the cyber police.
 
Document Everything: Keep records of emails, SMS alerts and transaction details for any future dispute.
 

Why this matters

Platforms like MakeMyTrip cater to millions of users across India. The commission observed that such companies should have robust Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for handling fraud and data breaches, but in this case, no such mechanism was presented.
 
For consumers, this ruling serves as a reminder to stay vigilant when sharing financial details online and to assert their rights in case of service lapses.  

More From This Section

Employees Provident Fund Organisation, EPFO

Multiple PF withdrawals: Reasons allowed, amount that can be taken out

Purchasing Health Insurance

Pick the right health insurance plan for you based on your requirements

funds, mutual fund, investors

Fund review: Franklin India Prima Fund

Who is offering best fixed deposit rates? You must know before investing

Fixed deposit rates at 8.5%: What you could earn on your July investment

cyber fraud security bank

Senior citizen loses Rs 1.15 cr in cyber scam: Here's how to detect fraud

Topics : air travellers Consumer compensation BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 4:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayDividend Stock TodayCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEWhat is EB-1 VisaDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon