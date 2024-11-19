Business Standard
Home / World News / 9 militants, 8 personnel killed during gunfight in Pak's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

9 militants, 8 personnel killed during gunfight in Pak's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Troops were engaged at three points in the district during the operation that lasted several hours

Pakistan Flag, Pakistan

Seven security personnel and six militants were also injured in the operation. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Peshawar (Pakistan)
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2024 | 6:51 AM IST

Listen to This Article

At least nine militants and eight security personnel were killed in bloody clashes during an anti-terror operation in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province late on Monday, sources said.

Two "important" commanders of the Lashkar-e-Islam terror outfit were also eliminated in the intelligence-based operation against a high-value target conducted in the Tirah Maidan valley of Khyber district, they said.

Seven security personnel and six militants were also injured in the operation.

Troops were engaged at three points in the district during the operation that lasted several hours.

Local sources said some residents of nearby areas were also injured.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

'Trump has no ties with Imran Khan; to keep eye on B'desh situation'

imf

IMF flags Pak's tax shortfall among major concerns in $7 bn loan package

Pakistan Flag, Pakistan

At least 7 dead, 10 injured in attack on security check post in Balochistan

Pakistan Flag, Pakistan

Pak's delay in materialising loans concern in implementation of loan: IMF

Pakistan Flag, Pakistan

Pak's Punjab govt uses artificial rain in cities to combat pollution

Topics : Pakistan Terrorsim terrorist attacks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 19 2024 | 6:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEGalaxy S25 Series LaunchIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon