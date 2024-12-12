Business Standard
Home / World News / Adobe forecasts below-estimate FY25 revenue on slower subscription spending

Adobe forecasts below-estimate FY25 revenue on slower subscription spending

Adobe is making significant investments in AI-driven image and video generation technologies in response to the growing competition

Adobe

Adobe expects foreign exchange volatility and its shift towards subscriptions to cut into its fiscal 2025 revenue by about $200 million. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2024 | 8:53 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Photoshop maker Adobe forecast fiscal 2025 revenue below Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, suggesting the company's investments to weave AI into its software applications were taking longer than expected to bear fruit. 
Shares of the San Jose, California-based company fell nearly 9% in extended trading. The company forecast annual revenue for 2025 between $23.30 billion and $23.55 billion, compared with estimates of $23.78 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG. 
Adobe is making significant investments in AI-driven image and video generation technologies in response to the growing competition from well-capitalized startups such as Stability AI and Midjourney. 
Although Adobe projected strong growth for the second half of the year in June, its forecast on Wednesday indicated the company was still struggling to monetize its AI push. 
 
"While the market's initial fears about AI disruption have subsided, Adobe's continued lack of AI monetization makes it increasingly difficult to pick them as a clear AI winner," said Charlie Miner, analyst at Third Bridge. 
The company's advancements into video-generation technology put it head-to-head with ChatGPT maker OpenAI, which boasts its own model, Sora. 

More From This Section

Seven & i

Battle for Seven & i shows Japan Inc's resilience amid management buyout

US-Taiwan, US, Taiwan

Taiwan officials visit US for talks with President-elect Trump's circle

US Senate

US House passes massive defense policy bill, despite transgender provision

US Canada, US-Canada, US flag, Canada flag

Canadian premiers urge strong response to Trump tariff threat: Minister

Donald Trump, Trump

Donald Trump invites China's Prez Xi Jinping to attend inauguration: Report

Adobe expects foreign exchange volatility and its shift towards subscriptions to cut into its fiscal 2025 revenue by about $200 million. 
However, DA Davidson analyst Gil Luria said the company is well-positioned to benefit from a return of enterprise spending, including from AI. 
"Adobe's image and video AI generation capabilities are getting broad adoption, which should continue to grow as the models get better," Luria said. 
Last month, the company added software tools that let customers use AI to create images based on Adobe's library of stock images. 
It forecast first-quarter revenue between $5.63 billion and $5.68 billion, which fell short of estimates of $5.73 billion. Adobe's fourth-quarter revenue rose 11% to $5.61 billion from a year ago, beating market expectations of $5.54 billion. 
On an adjusted basis, the company earned $4.81 per share, compared with estimates of $4.66.

Also Read

Adobe Max 2024

Adobe Max highlights: Firefly video model, AI feature in Photoshop and more

Adobe Content Authenticity web app

Adobe launches 'Content Authenticity' web app for creators: What is it

Prativa Mohapatra,VP and MD of Adobe India

India a priority market, seeing increase in digital demand: Adobe India MD

Adobe

Adobe introduces Firefly AI-powered features in Illustrator and Photoshop

Donald Trump, Trump

'Great day for America': Trump welcomes FBI Director Wray's resignation

Topics : Adobe India California OpenAI ChatGPT

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 12 2024 | 8:53 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session LIVESai Life Sciences IPOMobikwik IPO OpenLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon