African swine fever outbreak in Indonesia killed 35,297 pigs, WOAH confirms

What is the African Swine Fever virus?

African Swine Fever (ASF) is a viral disease affecting pigs and boars with a 100% fatality rate, reported the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations.



It is a double-stranded DNA virus in the Asfarviridae family. The virus is very contagious for domestic and wild pigs.



The virus is not a danger to humans, but impacts the pig population drastically and ultimately impacts the farming economy.



ASF has been in the headlines since 2018, and it has impacted more than 18 countries so far, and India is one such country.



According to the World Organisation for Animal Health, the virus is highly resistant to the environment and can survive on clothes, boots, wheels, and other materials.



Beyond all, the virus can survive in various pork products, such as ham, sausages or bacon.



Hence, human behaviour plays a critical role in spreading ASF across borders and the need to take adequate action.

The World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH) confirmed the African Swine fever outbreak on Tuesday, May 9.The outbreak in Indonesia has killed 35,297 out of the 2,85,034 pigs on a farm in Indonesia's Bulan island, near Singapore.