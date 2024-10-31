Business Standard
Home / World News / After execution of a German-Iranian, Germany closes 3 Iranian Consulates

After execution of a German-Iranian, Germany closes 3 Iranian Consulates

Sharmahd, 69, was put to death in Iran on Monday on terrorism charges, the Iranian judiciary said

AP Berlin
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2024 | 8:26 PM IST

Germany ordered the closure of all three Iranian consulates in the country on Thursday in response to the execution of Iranian German prisoner Jamshid Sharmahd, who lived in the United States and was kidnapped in Dubai in 2020 by Iranian security forces.

Sharmahd, 69, was put to death in Iran on Monday on terrorism charges, the Iranian judiciary said. That followed a 2023 trial that Germany, the US and international rights groups dismissed as a sham.

The decision to close the Iranian consulates in Frankfurt, Hamburg and Munich, announced by Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, leaves the Islamic Republic with only its embassy in Berlin.

 

First Published: Oct 31 2024 | 8:26 PM IST

