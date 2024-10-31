Business Standard
Home / World News / US election anxieties push gold prices towards its best month in seven

US election anxieties push gold prices towards its best month in seven

Opinion polls are too close to call a winner between Republican former U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris

Gold

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2024 | 4:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Anushree Mukherjee  Gold prices eased on Thursday but were just shy of a record high, heading for their best month in seven as a hotly-contested U.S. presidential election race sparked safe-haven demand, while the focus is also on the release of a key U.S. inflation print.

Spot gold was down 0.3% at $2,777.10 per ounce by 0841 GMT, after hitting a record high of $2,790.15 earlier in the session. Prices have firmed nearly 6% for the month so far.

U.S. gold futures dipped 0.4% to $2,789.00.

Opinion polls are too close to call a winner between Republican former U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris in the highly anticipated final phase of the U.S. election.

 

Underlying forces spurring demand for gold include geopolitical tensions and uncertainties about the outcome of the election, with the market remaining in a "buy-on-dips" mode, said StoneX analyst Rhona O'Connell.

"Gold and the (U.S.) dollar are acting together as safe-havens, which is not unusual in times of strife." [USD/]

More From This Section

Spanish President Pedro Sanchez

Spain searches for bodies after flash floods claim at least 95 lives

Singapore

Singapore hides repression, corruption, says son of its ex-PM Lee Kuan Yew

Typhoon Krathon, Krathon, Typhoon, Taiwan Typhoon

Taiwan closes schools and offices as typhoon Kong-rey reaches east coast

Donald Trump

Kamala Harris, you are fired, says Donald Trump at Wisconsin rally

War, Israel-Gaza war

Banning UNRWA will lead to more suffering for Palestinians: Agency's chief

Gold is considered a safe investment during economic and geopolitical turmoil.

Investors are now awaiting U.S. core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) and weekly jobless claims data, due at 1230 GMT, while the payrolls report is on Friday.

"Now, the pace of (U.S) rate cuts will be crucial for the gold market," analysts at ANZ said in a note.

Traders see a 96% chance of a quarter-basis-point rate cut next week.

Lower rates improve the appeal of non-yielding bullion.

UBS expects gold to rise to $2,800 by end of this year and to $3,000 by end-2025.

On Thursday, spot silver fell 0.7% to $33.57 per ounce and was up more than 7% for the month.

Platinum shed 0.4% to $1,004.25. Palladium was down 1.5% at $1,129.92, headed for its best month since January 2022.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

gold price, gold share

Gold climbs Rs 10, silver jumps Rs 100; precious metal trading at Rs 81,170

Agartala: A gold necklace displayed at a jewellery showroom ahead of Dhanteras festival, Friday, Oct 25, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Gold rate today: Yellow metal in 'overbought' zone, eyes $2800 in near-term

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Asia shares stumble on China headwinds; gold and bitcoin buoyant

gold, silver, gold silver prices

Gold climbs Rs 10, silver jumps Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 80,460

Dhanteras

Gold sparkles less this Dhanteras, silver shines; digital buying picks up

Topics : Gold Prices US Elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 31 2024 | 4:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon