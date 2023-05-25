close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Alibaba refutes layoff rumours, says will hire 15,000 people this year

In a post on the firm's official Weibo account, Alibaba said that among the 15,000, more than 3,000 people would be newly-graduated students

Reuters
Alibaba

Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : May 25 2023 | 7:23 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said on Thursday it planned to hire 15,000 people this year, dismissing rumours circulating on Chinese social media in recent days that the company planned to cut 20% of its workers.
In a post on the firm's official Weibo account, Alibaba said that among the 15,000, more than 3,000 people would be newly-graduated students.
 
"Talent movement is what all enterprises have been doing.
 
In Alibaba, talents have been coming in and out, moving normally," the company said in the Weibo post.
 
Alibaba's cloud unit has started a round of downsizing that will impact 7% of the staff as it streamlines its business in preparation for an IPO, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
 
(Reporting by Brenda Goh, Writing by Meg Shen; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Also Read

China's Alibaba Group sells its entire remaining 3.4% stake in Paytm

Alibaba's faded rally signals grim outlook as restoring it will be a battle

Alibaba Group's global online commerce arm weighs US IPO, says report

Softbank moves to slash Alibaba stake fueling a $13 billion slump

Alibaba splits into six units, plans new IPOs in historic overhaul

Imran Khan says 'undeclared martial law' in Pakistan; files plea in SC

Immigration to Britain reaches record high in 2022 due to war, economy

US weekly jobless claims rise moderately; Q1 GDP growth revised up

Kejriwal meets NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai over ordinance row

Kohinoor diamond to go on display at the Tower of London on Friday



Topics : Alibaba IPOs

First Published: May 25 2023 | 7:23 PM IST

Latest News

View More

After Nandini row in Karnataka, now it's Amul vs Aavin in Tamil Nadu

Amul
3 min read

Alibaba refutes layoff rumours, says will hire 15,000 people this year

Alibaba
1 min read

Crackdown soon on developers for project delay: Power Minister R K Singh

Renewable energy
3 min read

Global stature, goodwill increased further with PM three-nation tour: BJP

PM Modi
3 min read

Indian Steel Association, AISC partner to unlock opportunities in steel

Steel
2 min read

Most Popular

LIVE: 2 more India-born cheetah cubs die at Kuno National Park, say sources

Cheetah
3 min read

Increased Russian crude flows to Asia are redrawing the world's oil map

oil shipment, crude oil, oil export
3 min read

Solar power investment set to surpass oil production spending this year

solar power, solar energy, green energy, clean energy
2 min read

Historical trail of Pakistan's powerful military enterprise: Explainer

Pakistan Army
6 min read

Meta begins final round of layoffs, 6,000 employees to be impacted

Meta, Meta India, Manish Chopra quits
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon