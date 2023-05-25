close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

US weekly jobless claims rise moderately; Q1 GDP growth revised up

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits increased 4,000 to a seasonally adjusted 229,000 for the week ended May 20, the Labor Department said

Reuters
US flag, US, united states

3 min read Last Updated : May 25 2023 | 7:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits rose moderately last week and the prior week's data was revised sharply lower, suggesting persistent labor market strength.
 
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits increased 4,000 to a seasonally adjusted 229,000 for the week ended May 20, the Labor Department said on Thursday. Data for the prior week was revised to show 17,000 fewer applications received than previously reported. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 245,000 claims for the latest week.
 
Though claims surged recently, boosted by fraudulent applications in Massachusetts, they remain at levels consistent with a still-tight labor market.
 
The low claims align with recent data on retail sales, factory production and business activity that have suggested the economy regained speed at the start of the second quarter.
 
The labor market has been resilient, despite 500 basis points worth of interest rate increases from the Federal Reserve since March 2022, when the U.S. central bank embarked on its fastest monetary policy tightening campaign since the 1980s to tame inflation.
 
There were 1.6 job openings for every unemployed person in March, well above the 1.0-1.2 range that is consistent with a jobs market that is not generating too much inflation.
 

Also Read

Vacancies for blue-collar jobs in India rose in FY23, but job seekers down

TMS Ep314: Adani expansion, job creation, Indian equities, climate

Food processing sector critical for economy, job creation: Niti Aayog CEO

Job growth in Indian IT sector declines 25% over corrections in hiring

What explains wide rural-urban divide despite more job creation?

Kejriwal meets NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai over ordinance row

Kohinoor diamond to go on display at the Tower of London on Friday

UK students pledge job boycott of insurers over fossil fuels: Report

Germany enters recession as energy prices soared after Ukraine war

Microsoft backed OpenAI closes $175 mn fund to empower other AI startups

Employers have been hoarding workers after experiencing difficulties finding labor in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Economists expected layoffs to increase as the effects of the punitive rate hikes spread through the economy and tightening financial conditions make it harder for small businesses to access credit. Most expect a mild recession by the second half of the year.
 
Minutes of the Fed's May 2-3 policy meeting published on Wednesday showed that while "participants noted that the labor market remained very tight," they "anticipated that employment growth would likely slow further, reflecting a moderation in aggregate demand coming partly from tighter credit conditions." The number of people receiving benefits after an initial week of aid, a proxy for hiring, fell 5,000 to 1.794 million during the week ending May 13, the claims report showed.
 
The so-called continuing claims covered the period during which the government surveyed households for May's unemployment rate. Continuing claims dropped between the April and May survey weeks. The unemployment rate fell back to a 53-year low of 3.4% in April.
 
Labor market tightness is supporting wage growth, helping to drive consumer spending and keep the overall economy afloat.
In a separate report on Thursday, the Commerce Department confirmed economic growth slowed in the first quarter, restrained by businesses liquidating inventories. The inventory drawdown likely reflected strong consumer spending as well as businesses reducing stock in anticipation of a recession.
 
Gross domestic product increased at a 1.3% annualized rate last quarter, the government said in its second estimate of first-quarter GDP growth. That was revised up from the 1.1% pace reported last month. The economy grew at a 2.6% pace in the fourth quarter. Economists had expected first-quarter GDP growth would be unrevised.
 
(Reporting By Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
Topics : US job growth US economy

First Published: May 25 2023 | 7:02 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Anil Agarwal's Vedanta pledges entire Hindustan Zinc stake to raise funds

Vedanta's Hindustan Zinc Limited
2 min read

ISRO chief hails role of Sanskrit in India becoming knowledge society

ISRO
3 min read

Ayush, Minority Affairs ministries collaborate to promote Unani medicine

clinical trials
2 min read

SBI penalised for sending bills to man despite credit card's expiry

SBI, state bank of India
3 min read

Need to preserve cultural identity of Scheduled Tribe: President Murmu

Murmu, Droupadi Murmu
3 min read

Most Popular

LIVE: 2 more India-born cheetah cubs die at Kuno National Park, say sources

Cheetah
3 min read

Increased Russian crude flows to Asia are redrawing the world's oil map

oil shipment, crude oil, oil export
3 min read

Solar power investment set to surpass oil production spending this year

solar power, solar energy, green energy, clean energy
2 min read

Historical trail of Pakistan's powerful military enterprise: Explainer

Pakistan Army
6 min read

Meta begins final round of layoffs, 6,000 employees to be impacted

Meta, Meta India, Manish Chopra quits
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon