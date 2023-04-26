close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Alibaba slashes Cloud prices by 50% to drive adoption before IPO

The price cuts are one way for the company to attract more customers, said Zhang Yi, who tracks China's cloud computing sector at research firm Canalys

Reuters
Alibaba

Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 11:21 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

E-commerce and tech giant Alibaba’s cloud computing division will cut prices for its products and services by up to 50 per cent starting Wednesday, stepping up efforts to fight for a bigger slice of China’s cloud market amid rising competition.
According to Alibaba Cloud’s website, prices for elastic computing services — the ability to quickly expand or decrease processing — using Arm and Intel-based chips will drop by 15 to 20 per cent, while services using Nvidia’s V100 and T4 graphics processing units will drop between 41 to 47 per cent.
 
The price cuts are one way for the company to attract more customers, said Zhang Yi, who tracks China’s cloud computing sector at research firm Canalys, though their actual impact will depend on the specific services clients buy. Alibaba Cloud was one of China’s earliest domestic entrants into cloud computing, and currently supplies more than one-third of the sector in China.

Sweet Deals
41-47% price drop in services using Nvidia’s V100 and T4 graphics processing units

15-20% price drop in services using Arm and Intel-based chips

Also Read

China's Alibaba Group sells its entire remaining 3.4% stake in Paytm

71% IPOs of 2022 at premium; will retail investor euphoria sustain in 2023?

Softbank moves to slash Alibaba stake fueling a $13 billion slump

Mankind Pharma IPO to open next week: Check price band, GMP, other details

Alibaba splits into six units, plans new IPOs in historic overhaul

Alphabet posts $69.7 billion in revenues, beats analysts' estimates

First Republic Bank plunges on report of potential buyers for new shares

UK gets record demand for debt that acts as protection against inflation

Where the next targets lie after UK blocks Microsoft's Activision takeover

Bosch to acquire TSI Semiconductors, invest $1.5 bn in California foundry


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : IPO Alibaba

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 11:21 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Wary of cyclone, Odisha gears up for calamity, govt to open control rooms

Naveen Patnaik, Odisha CM
3 min read

IIFL Finance Q4 profit rises 16% to Rs 269 cr, total income at Rs 1,079 cr

The numbers don’t look better if lenders and insurance companies are excluded from the sample
1 min read

Green hydrogen player Ohmium raises $250 mn from TPG; to ramp up capacity

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

IndiGo offers to operate chartered flights under Operation Kaveri

Photo: Bloomberg
1 min read

Standard Charted posts surprise 21% rise in profit on high interest rates

File photo of a woman walking down the stairs of the Standard Chartered headquarters in Hong Kong. (Photo: Reuters)
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

LIVE: Mandaviya announces development of 157 new govt nursing colleges

Health, healthcare
2 min read

Heat waves, cyclones hit stock mkts across Asia signaling problems ahead

Heat waves, cyclones hit stock mkts across Asia signaling problems ahead
4 min read

Netflix loses over 1 million Spanish users over password policing in 2023

Netflix
3 min read

UK blocks Microsoft's $69 bn deal Activision deal over competition fears

Microsoft
2 min read

Microsoft looks to revamp AI reshaping search as Google calms investors

Microsoft Swiftkey
4 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon