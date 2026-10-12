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Home / World News / Amazon in talks to acquire AI startup Decart for around $7 billion

Amazon in talks to acquire AI startup Decart for around $7 billion

Decart's Lucy model, ​backed by Nvidia, ​can edit live video in real time, according ​to the company's website

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A deal ​could happen soon ‌if talks do not fall apart or another ‌suitor emerges | Image Credit: Bloomberg

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2026 | 10:01 AM IST

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Amazon is in talks to acquire ​AI startup Decart in a deal valued at around $7 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.
 
Decart's Lucy model, ​backed by Nvidia, ​can edit live video in real time, according ​to the company's website. It has also developed Oasis, a model that generates simulated environments to train and test robotics and autonomous-driving systems.
 
​The Journal reported that Decart was ‌valued at nearly $4 billion in May, citing PitchBook ​data.
 
Amazon declined to comment outside regular business hours, while Decart did not respond to requests for ‌comment.
 
A deal ​could happen soon ‌if talks do not fall apart or another ‌suitor emerges, the report said.
 
 
Last month, ​Anthropic decided not to pursue an acquisition of Decart after conducting due diligence, ​Bloomberg News reported. It had explored a potential $6 billion deal in August, the ‌report added.
 
Decart raised $300 million in May ‌in a funding round led by Radical Ventures, with Nvidia joining as a new investor. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Artificial intelligence Amazon artificial intelligence and robotics AI Models

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First Published: Oct 12 2026 | 10:01 AM IST