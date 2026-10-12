Amazon in talks to acquire AI startup Decart for around $7 billion
Decart's Lucy model, backed by Nvidia, can edit live video in real time, according to the company's website
Reuters
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Amazon is in talks to acquire AI startup Decart in a deal valued at around $7 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Decart's Lucy model, backed by Nvidia, can edit live video in real time, according to the company's website. It has also developed Oasis, a model that generates simulated environments to train and test robotics and autonomous-driving systems.
The Journal reported that Decart was valued at nearly $4 billion in May, citing PitchBook data.
Amazon declined to comment outside regular business hours, while Decart did not respond to requests for comment.
A deal could happen soon if talks do not fall apart or another suitor emerges, the report said.
Last month, Anthropic decided not to pursue an acquisition of Decart after conducting due diligence, Bloomberg News reported. It had explored a potential $6 billion deal in August, the report added.
Decart raised $300 million in May in a funding round led by Radical Ventures, with Nvidia joining as a new investor.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Oct 12 2026 | 10:01 AM IST