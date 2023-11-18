Sensex (-0.28%)
65794.73 -187.75
Nifty (-0.17%)
19731.80 -33.40
Nifty Midcap (0.20%)
41811.25 + 84.95
Nifty Smallcap (-0.05%)
6455.65 -3.10
Nifty Bank (-1.31%)
43583.95 -577.60
Heatmap

Amazon lays off hundreds in Alexa division as it plows resources into AI

In a note to employees on Friday, Daniel Rausch, Amazon's vice president of Alexa and Fire TV, wrote that the company is eliminating certain roles because it is ditching some initiatives

Amazon

Photo: Bloomberg

AP New York
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2023 | 9:42 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Amazon is cutting hundreds of jobs in the unit that handles its popular voice assistant Alexa as it plows more resources into artificial intelligence.
In a note to employees on Friday, Daniel Rausch, Amazon's vice president of Alexa and Fire TV, wrote that the company is eliminating certain roles because it is ditching some initiatives.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
As we continue to invent, we're shifting some of our efforts to better align with our business priorities, and what we know matters most to customers which includes maximizing our resources and efforts focused on generative AI, Rausch wrote.
He said several hundred positions would be cut but did not give a more precise figure.
Seattle-based Amazon is in fierce competition with other tech companies rushing to capitalize on the generative AI craze. The company has been implementing a host of AI initiatives in the past few months, from infusing the technology into customer reviews to providing services that allow developers to build their own AI tools on its AWS cloud infrastructure.
In September, Amazon unveiled an update to Alexa that infuses it with more generative AI features.
The job cuts announced on Friday will impact employees in the U.S., Canada and India.
It follows more recent layoffs in Amazon's gaming and music teams, and also adds to the 27,000 employees the company laid off during the later parts of last year and earlier this year. Amazon's Alexa unit was also impacted by those cuts.

Also Read

Amazon Echo Dot 5th Gen review: Brings sensors for smart routines, and more

Generative AI-powered Alexa: What's new coming to Amazon's voice assistant

Amazon adds Echo Pop to India line of Alexa-powered smart speakers: Details

Amazon UK trains virtual assistant 'Alexa' to offer advice on periods

Amazon fined $25 mn for violating children's privacy law, deceiving parents

Italy exits Moody's junk danger zone in big win for PM Giorgia Meloni

China's Xi calls for Asia-Pacific regional peace as he wraps up US trip

APEC worked together to find ways to build resilient economies: Biden

US Prez Biden signs stopgap spending bill, averts government shutdown

US announces sanctions against Iran-backed militia groups and its leaders

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Artificial intelligence Amazon Alexa

First Published: Nov 18 2023 | 9:41 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveChhath Puja 2023 wishesTelangana Assembly elections 2023 LIVEChhattisgarh Assembly elections 2023 LIVEMP Assembly elections 2023 LIVERajasthan Assembly elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

Curse of the knockouts: South Africa's choking history at the World CupsICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon