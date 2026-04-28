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Home / World News / American Hindu Coalition backs Rini Sampath in Washington DC mayoral poll

American Hindu Coalition backs Rini Sampath in Washington DC mayoral poll

AHC organised a meeting of well-wishers at the 'ISKCON of DC' temple here in support of Sampath, who is contesting in the Democratic primary on June 16

Rini Sampath

Born in Theni, Tamil Nadu, Sampath came to the US as a seven-year-old and has been a resident of Washington DC for more than a decade | Image: X

Press Trust of India Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2026 | 6:51 AM IST

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The American Hindu Coalition (AHC) has extended support for Rini Sampath, a Tamil Nadu-born cybersecurity expert, who is contesting the Washington DC mayoral elections.

The AHC organised a meeting of well-wishers at the 'ISKCON of DC' temple here in support of Sampath, who is contesting in the Democratic primary on June 16, on the agenda of 'Fix the Basics' and the promise of 'A new DC'.

"We are no longer just observers; we are an organised, united front ensuring that our values and our families are represented at the highest levels of local government. Rini's candidacy is a historic first, but our unity is what will make it a lasting movement," Ankur Misra, Executive Director of AHC Maryland, said in a statement.

 

Among those present at the reception were community leaders Srinivas Tatipamula, Laxmi Thalanki, Mahendra Sapa, and Chitranjan Nath.

Born in Theni, Tamil Nadu, Sampath came to the US as a seven-year-old and has been a resident of Washington DC for more than a decade.

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Janeese Lewis George and Kenyan McDuffie are considered the front-runners for the Democratic nomination for the November 3 election.

Washington DC is dominated overwhelmingly by Democrats and the city has never had a Republican mayor since elections to the post began in 1975. Before that, the city was administered by a Board of Commissioners appointed by the US president.

The District of Columbia is administered by a popularly elected mayor and a 13-member district council.

Sampath said that as Mayor of DC, her priority will be to make sure the city lives up to its basic commitments to its residents: Fill the potholes, stop the catastrophic wastewater spill in the Potomac, lower prices, and improve 911 wait times.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Indian Americans Hindus washington

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First Published: Apr 28 2026 | 6:49 AM IST

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