US state of Nebraska recognises Diwali in landmark legislative move

The Nebraska State Legislature in the US has adopted a resolution recognising the celebration of Deepavali, in what the Indian mission in Seattle described as a "historic" move for the state's Hindu community.

The resolution was sponsored by State Senator John Frederickson and signed by Speaker John Arch on March 31.

The adoption of the resolution is a "historic" development for the Indian diaspora in the American Midwest and marks a "watershed moment" for the approximately 9,000 Hindus who call the "Cornhusker State" (Nebraska's official nickname) home, the Consulate General of India in Seattle said in a statement.

The Consulate noted that Frederickson, whose district includes the Hindu Temple of Omaha established in 1993, has been a "long-time ally" of the community, frequently attending temple events.

While Hindus account for less than one per cent of Nebraska's population, the passage of resolution LR 424 signals an "era of deep cultural integration and respect," it said.

The resolution also sets the stage for a grand Diwali celebration to be hosted by Governor Jim Pillen at the Governor's Mansion on October 20 this year.

"Historic Legislative Recognition of Deepavali in Nebraska! Nebraska adopts State Legislative Resolution (SLR) 424, recognising the celebration of Deepavali and its significance to all Nebraskans," the Indian mission said in a post on X.

The Consulate expressed gratitude to Fredrickson for "piloting the legislation" and thanked members of the Indian American community for their support.

The resolution states that "Deepavali is a uniting force, as it is celebrated by the majority of people from India, regardless of their faith, and is celebrated by more than one billion people worldwide".

It noted that the festival is recognised as an "enduring" symbol of the triumph of goodness, light, and knowledge over evil and darkness.

Highlighting that the vibrant Hindu community contributes tremendously to the vitality of the State of Nebraska by enriching the lives of its citizens, the resolution said: "The Legislature recognises the celebration of Deepavali and its significance to all Nebraskans who celebrate the holiday." "The glow of the diya now shines brighter in Nebraska, reflecting a state that increasingly views its small but mighty Indian-American community as a cornerstone of its cultural identity," the Consulate said.

The development is the latest in a string of symbolic gestures that highlight the strengthening bonds between Nebraska and India.

In December 2024, Governor Pillen and India's Consul General in Seattle, Prakash Gupta, installed a bust of Mahatma Gandhi at the State Capitol, the first such installation in any State Capitol within the Consulate's jurisdiction.