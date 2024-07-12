Business Standard
Data from around 109 mn US customer accounts illegally downloaded: AT&T

The U.S. telecom company said the FBI is investigating and at least one person has been arrested after AT&T call logs were copied from its workspace on a third-party cloud platform

The compromised data also includes records from Jan. 2, 2023, for a very small number of customers.

Reuters WASHINGTON
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2024 | 5:25 PM IST

AT&T said Friday that data from about 109 million customer accounts containing records of calls and texts from 2022 was illegally downloaded in April.

The U.S. telecom company said the FBI is investigating and at least one person has been arrested after AT&T call logs were copied from its workspace on a third-party cloud platform.
 
AT&T said the compromised data includes files containing AT&T records of calls and texts of nearly all of AT&T's cellular and AT&T's landline customers interacting with those cellular numbers between May 2022 and October 2022 but does not contain the content of calls or texts or personal information such as social security numbers.
 
The FBI did not immediately comment.
 
The compromised data also includes records from Jan. 2, 2023, for a very small number of customers.
 
AT&T said it first learned on April 19 that a hacker had claimed to have unlawfully accessed and copied AT&T call logs.
 
The company said its investigation found hackers had between April 14 and April 25 unlawfully exfiltrated files containing AT&T records of customer call and text interactions. The records also include AT&T customers of mobile virtual network operators using AT&T's wireless network.
 
These records identify telephone numbers with which a wireless number interacted during these periods and aggregate call duration. A subset of records includes one or more cell site identification number.
 
AT&T said it has taken additional cybersecurity measures including closing off the point of unlawful access.
 
AT&T is working with law enforcement and said had delayed public notification after the Justice Department determined it was warranted. AT&T added it does not believe that the data is publicly available.
 
The company added the incident has not had a material impact on AT&T's operations.

First Published: Jul 12 2024 | 5:25 PM IST

