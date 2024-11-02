Business Standard
Home / World News / Apocalyptic situation unfolding in North Gaza amid ongoing attacks: UN

Apocalyptic situation unfolding in North Gaza amid ongoing attacks: UN

UN & civil society leaders urge Israel to cease its assault on Gaza and on the humanitarians trying to help

United Nations

UN further demanded that attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure in Gaza must stop.

ANI Europe
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2024 | 7:04 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Amid the ongoing crisis in the Middle East, the United Nations on Friday said that the "situation unfolding in North Gaza is apocalyptic" and said that the area continues to reel under the continuous attacks and is being denied basic aid and life-saving supplies.

Sharing a post on X, the UN wrote, "The situation unfolding in North Gaza is apocalyptic."

"UN & civil society leaders urge Israel to cease its assault on Gaza and on the humanitarians trying to help. They reiterate their call to everyone fighting to protect civilians," the post added.

UN's Inter-Agency Standing Committee (IASC) further urged parties engaged in conflict in Gaza to protect civilians and called on Israel to stop its attack on Gaza and on the humanitarians trying to help the residents of Gaza.

 

Created by the United Nations General Assembly in 1991, the IASC is the longest-standing and highest-level humanitarian coordination forum of the United Nations system.

In a statement, the IASC said, "We the leaders of 15 United Nations and humanitarian organizations urge, yet again, all parties fighting in Gaza to protect civilians, and call on the State of Israel to cease its assault on Gaza and on the humanitarians trying to help."

More From This Section

Photo: Twitter

Indian-American vote has chance to tip election: Raja Krishnamoorthi

Attack on Trump, Trump shooting, Donald Trump, Trump

Secret Service report reveals details on failures in Trump attack attempt

Antony Blinken, Blinken

Blinken quotes Tagore at Diwali reception, hails South Asian contributions

Kamala Harris, Kamala, Harris, Donald Trump, Trump

Trump, Harris host rallies in Milwaukee in final push to win Wisconsin

US flag, US, united states

US is sending USD 425 million in military assistance to Ukraine

It added, "The situation unfolding in North Gaza is apocalyptic. The area has been under siege for almost a month, denied basic aid and life-saving supplies while bombardment and other attacks continue. Just in the past few days, hundreds of Palestinians have been killed, most of them women and children, and thousands have once again been forcibly displaced."

The IASC further said that the hospitals have been almost entirely cut off from supplies and have come under attack, which has led to the killing of patients. The attacks have also destroyed vital equipment and disrupted life-saving services. "Health workers and patients have been taken into custody. Fighting has also reportedly taken place inside hospitals," it said.

The IASC stated that the Palestinian population in North Gaza is at imminent risk of dying from disease, famine and violence. "Humanitarian aid cannot keep up with the scale of the needs due to the access constraints. Basic, life-saving goods are not available. Humanitarians are not safe to do their work and are blocked by Israeli forces and by insecurity from reaching people in need. In a further blow to the humanitarian response, the polio vaccination campaign has been delayed due to the fighting, putting the lives of children in the region at risk," the statement by IASC said.

The UN further demanded that attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure in Gaza must stop.

"Humanitarian relief must be facilitated, and we urge all parties to provide unimpeded access to affected people. Unlawfully detained Palestinians must be released. Israel must comply with the provisional orders and determinations of the International Court of Justice," IASC said.

It added, "Hamas and other Palestinian armed groups must release the hostages immediately and unconditionally and must abide by international humanitarian law. Member States must use their leverage to ensure respect for international law. This includes withholding arms transfers where there is a clear risk that such arms will be used in violation of international law.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

famine

UN report warns of famine, aggravated by conflicts, climate shocks

War, Israel-Gaza war

Banning UNRWA will lead to more suffering for Palestinians: Agency's chief

Parvathaneni Harish, Parvathaneni, Antonio Guterres, Antonio, Guterres

India stands ready to do more for Palestinian people: India's PR to UN

Protest, Bangladesh Protest

UN calls for thorough investigation into killings during Bangladesh unrest

Muslim women, burqa, Afghan women

Afghan women banned from hearing other women's voices in new Taliban rule

Topics : United Nations Gaza Gaza conflict Hamas Israel-Palestine

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 02 2024 | 7:04 AM IST

Explore News

Muhurat Trading LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMuhurat TradingAndroid 16 Release Word of the Year 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayChandrayaan-4 Mission Latest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon