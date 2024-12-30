Business Standard

Monday, December 30, 2024 | 11:20 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Appeals court upholds $5 mn award in sexual abuse verdict against Trump

Appeals court upholds $5 mn award in sexual abuse verdict against Trump

The 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals issued a written opinion upholding the USD 5 million award that the Manhattan jury granted to E. Jean Carroll for defamation and sexual abuse

Donald Trump,Trump

Trump skipped the trial after repeatedly denying the attack ever happened. But he briefly testified at a followup trial earlier this year that resulted in an $83.3 million award. | Photo: PTI

AP New York
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2024 | 11:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A federal appeals court on Monday upheld a jury's finding in a civil case that Donald Trump sexually abused a columnist in an upscale department store dressing room in the mid-1990s.

The 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals issued a written opinion upholding the $5 million award that the Manhattan jury granted to E. Jean Carroll for defamation and sexual abuse.

The longtime magazine columnist had testified at a 2023 trial that Trump turned a friendly encounter in spring 1996 into a violent attack after they playfully entered the store's dressing room.

Trump skipped the trial after repeatedly denying the attack ever happened. But he briefly testified at a followup trial earlier this year that resulted in an $83.3 million award. The second trial resulted from comments then-President Trump made in 2019 after Carroll first made the accusations publicly in a memoir.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Elon Musk

H-1B visa system 'broken', in need of 'major reform', says Elon Musk

US housing market

US pending home sales hit 21-month high in Nov despite high mortgage rates

Carlos Slim

Carlos Slim invested $1 billion in 2024 to supercharge crude oil bets

US flag, US, united states

How American presidents have planned their own funerals over the years

Elon Musk, Musk

German govt seeks to downplay Musk's backing of AfD party ahead of election

Topics : Donald Trump sexual abuse US President Trump

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 30 2024 | 11:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayCarraro India IPO listingLatest News LIVESenores Pharma IPO listingIND vs AUS 4th Test Day 5 LIVE IPO Calendar IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon