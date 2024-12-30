Business Standard

Monday, December 30, 2024 | 10:19 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Carlos Slim invested $1 billion in 2024 to supercharge crude oil bets

Carlos Slim invested $1 billion in 2024 to supercharge crude oil bets

Slim now owns 24.2 per cent of Talos, prompting the board in October to introduce a poison pill to prevent him from acquiring more than a quarter of the stock

Carlos Slim

After his net worth rose above $100 billion for the first time, Slim’s fortune has taken a hit this year, falling 22 per cent to $81.8 billion (Photo: Bloomberg)

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2024 | 10:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Daniel Cancel
 
Carlos Slim, Latin America’s richest man, plowed $1 billion this year into growing his crude-oil producing and refining portfolio in a bet that demand for fossil fuels isn’t going away anytime soon. 
Slim, 84, made his fortune largely by building the telecom behemoth America Movil SAB, but has diversified in recent years into other assets including the oil investments, real estate in Spain and a new stake in the UK’s BT Group Plc. 
Through his family investment office Control Empresarial de Capitales, Slim invested $602 million in US refiner PBF Energy Inc, according to regulatory filings, boosting his stake to 25 per cent. He also bought $326 million worth of shares in Houston-based oil producer Talos Energy Inc. 
 
Slim now owns 24.2 per cent of Talos, prompting the board in October to introduce a poison pill to prevent him from acquiring more than a quarter of the stock. He also recently boosted his stake in a Mexico joint venture with Talos to 80 per cent from 49.9 per cent for an aggregate purchase price of $82.7 million.  

Also Read

Javier Milei, Argentina President

Argentina exits recession in Q3 as Prez Milei eyes growth before mid-terms

Modi, Narendra Modi, Mohamed Irfaan Ali, Mohamed Irfaan, Guyana President

PM Modi visits Guyana: Why South American nation is crucial to India

Donald Trump, Trump, Marco Rubio, Marco

Trump's pick of Marco Rubio as America's top diplomat jolts Latin America

patents

MG Motor plans to build manufacturing plant, R&D centre in Mexico

Gas plan caught in regulatory minefield, New Delhi's ambitious targets to clean its air by decarbonising energy sector will be underpinned by its success in building nascent natural gas segment

Bolivia prez announces natural gas discovery, promising boon for country

After his net worth rose above $100 billion for the first time, Slim’s fortune has taken a hit this year, falling 22 per cent to $81.8 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. While part of the move can be chalked up to the drop in the Mexican peso after years of relative strength, his biggest assets are also down for the year, led by a 40 per cent decline in holding company Grupo Carso SAB. 
Slim spokesman and son-in-law Arturo Elias Ayub didn’t reply to a request for comment on the oil investments. Slim said in February he was making a bigger push into oil with plans to learn more about refining and petrochemicals. He also said he was looking to partner with firms with experience in and around the Gulf of Mexico. 
Slim’s purchases of PBF and Talos shares have often come when the stock price was falling. Talos is down 35 per cent in 2024 while PBF has dropped 42 per cent. 
Slim’s move this month to boost his stake in the Mexico joint venture with Talos gives his family greater control over the expected windfall from the Zama oil field, one of Mexico’s most promising new discoveries in decades. 
In July, he vowed to invest $1.2 billion to develop the Lakach offshore gas field through Grupo Carso, in conjunction with state oil firm Petroleos Mexicanos. Carso will work with Talos and a local unit of Spain’s Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas SA for the project.  
Slim owns more than 80 per cent of FCC, as the Spanish firm is known. 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

More From This Section

Joe Biden, Biden

US announces $5.9 billion in additional military, budget aid to Ukraine

US flag, US, united states

How American presidents have planned their own funerals over the years

Elon Musk, Musk

German govt seeks to downplay Musk's backing of AfD party ahead of election

Photo credit: Wikipedia

At least 66 die after truck plunges into river in southern Ethiopia

plane crash

With 318 fatalities, commercial aviation suffers deadliest year since 2018

Topics : Latin America Latin Americans Crude Oil Crude Oil market World’s Richest billionaires

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 30 2024 | 10:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayCarraro India IPO listingLatest News LIVESenores Pharma IPO listingIND vs AUS 4th Test Day 5 LIVE IPO Calendar IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon