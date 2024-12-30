Business Standard

Monday, December 30, 2024 | 10:35 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / US pending home sales hit 21-month high in Nov despite high mortgage rates

US pending home sales hit 21-month high in Nov despite high mortgage rates

The National Association of Realtors (NAR) said on Monday its Pending Home Sales Index, based on signed contracts, rose 2.2 per cent last month to 79.0 - the highest since February 2023

Photo: Bloomberg

Buyers are no longer waiting for or expecting mortgage rates to fall substantially. | Representative Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2024 | 10:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Contracts to buy US previously owned homes rose more than expected in November, notching a fourth straight month of gains as buyers focused on taking advantage of improved inventory despite stubbornly high mortgage rates. 
The National Association of Realtors (NAR) said on Monday its Pending Home Sales Index, based on signed contracts, rose 2.2 per cent last month to 79.0 - the highest since February 2023 - from 77.3 in October. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast contracts, which become sales after a month or two, would rise 0.9 per cent after increasing 1.8 per cent in October. 
Pending home sales rose 6.9 per cent from a year earlier. On a regional basis, the Midwest, South and West saw monthly increases while contract signings slipped in the Northeast. All four regions posted annual gains. 
 
The increase in contract signings in November dovetailed with a second straight rise in existing home purchase completions last month reported previously by NAR. That earlier report showed the inventory of homes for sale in November was up by nearly 18 per cent from a year earlier. 
"Consumers appeared to have recalibrated expectations regarding mortgage rates and are taking advantage of more available inventory," said Lawrence Yun, the NAR's chief economist. "Mortgage rates have averaged above 6 per cent for the past 24 months.  Buyers are no longer waiting for or expecting mortgage rates to fall substantially. Furthermore, buyers are in a better position to negotiate as the market shifts away from a seller's market." 

Also Read

global economy, economy

India, China to Germany and UK: How major economies performed in 2024

Americans, US citizens, foreigners

US economy surprised again in 2024 despite Fed Reserve, election drama

US flag, US, united states

US goods trade gap widens to $102.9 bn in November on rebound in imports

Bank of America logo, Bank of America

HomeStreet Bank offloads $990 mn multifamily loans to BofA in profit push

The Kenyan government's decision to scrap multi-million-dollar airport expansion and energy deals with the Adani group, following bribery allegations by the US, could test the resilience of India's fledgling project exports market.

Exporters ask for Rs 750 cr to target US market amid China's tariff woes

Indeed, the rate on popular 30-year-fixed-rate mortgages has climbed in the past two months to the highest since July at 6.85 per cent, according to Freddie Mac, essentially counter-acting the interest rate cuts delivered since September by the Federal Reserve. 
The 10-year US Treasury note, which is the top influence in determining rates on most home loans, has climbed by roughly a percentage point since September. That has occurred as bond market investors have grown concerned about how policies favored by President-elect Donald Trump - such as tariffs, tax cuts and immigration crackdowns - might feed into higher inflation.   
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

More From This Section

Carlos Slim

Carlos Slim invested $1 billion in 2024 to supercharge crude oil bets

Joe Biden, Biden

US announces $5.9 billion in additional military, budget aid to Ukraine

US flag, US, united states

How American presidents have planned their own funerals over the years

Elon Musk, Musk

German govt seeks to downplay Musk's backing of AfD party ahead of election

Photo credit: Wikipedia

At least 66 die after truck plunges into river in southern Ethiopia

Topics : US economy US housing US housing market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 30 2024 | 10:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayCarraro India IPO listingLatest News LIVESenores Pharma IPO listingIND vs AUS 4th Test Day 5 LIVE IPO Calendar IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon