Sensex (0.52%)
69653.73 + 357.59
Nifty (0.40%)
20937.70 + 82.60
Nifty Smallcap (0.40%)
6743.60 + 27.10
Nifty Midcap (0.25%)
44232.45 + 109.55
Nifty Bank (-0.38%)
46834.55 -177.70
Heatmap

Apple executive who invented iPhone screen, touch ID likely to leave

Hotelling's work included some of Apple's most complex and critical technologies for the iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch, as well as the upcoming Vision Pro headset

Apple iPhones

Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2023 | 07:18 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Mark Gurman


Apple Inc.’s senior executive overseeing touch-screen technology, health sensors and the company’s Face ID interface is leaving the company, according to people with knowledge of the matter.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Steve Hotelling, most recently a company vice president, is retiring from Apple, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the move hasn’t been announced. He had reported to Johny Srouji, senior vice president of hardware technologies.

Hotelling’s work included some of Apple’s most complex and critical technologies for the iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch, as well as the upcoming Vision Pro headset.

The executive is named on hundreds of patents, including ones related to the iPhone and iPad’s multitouch screen, and known for being one of the inventors of Touch ID — a key feature for authenticating users on Apple devices. “No one was more brilliant than Steve,” said a longtime peer at the company.

A spokeswoman for Cupertino, California-based Apple declined to comment on the departure. 

Hotelling also oversaw the company’s camera engineering team and was involved in efforts to develop custom sensors. Apple has increasingly made photography one of the foremost selling points of its devices. In addition, Hotelling led depth-sensing technologies for augmented reality and work on components behind haptic feedback and ProMotion high-frame-rate displays.

Another person who worked with Hotelling said that — outside of Apple’s chip efforts — he was the single greatest driver for innovation in its products. His responsibilities are being divided up between multiple of Srouji’s direct reports, including Alan Gilchrist, who took over managing the company’s camera and depth sensor teams. Another executive, Wei Chen, is in charge of many display technologies.

Hotelling represented Apple in multiple trials over his two-decade career with the company. He was a key figure in a case versus Samsung Electronics Co. over iPhone patents last decade, and most recently served as a key witness in a trial with Masimo Corp. That company has sued Apple over patents for health sensors.

Also Read

Apple pulls down iPhone 14 Pro from online store, lowers iPhone 14 prices

iPhone 15: Roundup of features expected from upcoming Apple smartphones

Apple likely to use same A18-series chip across iPhone 16 models: Report

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro: How the two lines stand against each other

Pune teacher earns praise for educating kids on 'good touch and bad touch'

3 killed, several shops damaged at massive fire in Pak's Karachi: Officials

Humanitarian conditions in Gaza worsen as Israel widens its offensive

SpaceX's Starlink clears military tests in Arctic, paving way for contracts

China effectively tackling air pollution while India continues to choke

Govts spying on Apple, Google users through push notifications: US senator


The departure comes at a pivotal time for Apple’s hardware technologies group, which is working to replace many vital components with in-house technology. The organization recently shipped its first 3-nanometer Mac processors, a critical milestone. But other future technologies — such as a cellular modem, new wireless chips and Apple’s first microLED displays — have hit hurdles. The team is also in charge of a project to develop a noninvasive blood sugar sensor. 
Topics : Apple face recognition iPhones Touch ID iPhone Technology

First Published: Dec 07 2023 | 07:18 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGTA 6 Trailer launchAnimal Movie Box Office Collection Day 5Delhi AQI TodayBihar Board Exam Dates 2024India vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon