World News / Apple wants to keep its diversity programmes from being disavowed

Apple wants to keep its diversity programmes from being disavowed

The National Center for Public Policy, a conservative think tank, submitted a proposal that the company consider abolishing its "Inclusion & Diversity program, policies, department and goals."

Reuters
Apple’s board of directors recommended investors vote against a shareholder proposal to abolish the company’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs, according to a proxy filing from the company. 
The National Center for Public Policy, a conservative think tank, submitted a proposal that the company consider abolishing its “Inclusion & Diversity program, policies, department and goals.” 
The proposal cited recent SC decisions, and made the argument that DEI poses “litigation, reputational and financial risks to companies” and could make Apple more vulnerable to lawsuits. 
Apple responded that it had a well-established compliance program and the proposal was unnecessary. It added that the shareholder proposal was an inappropriate attempt to micromanage Apple’s business strategy. Several major companies including Meta and Amazon are winding down diversity programs ahead of Donald Trump’s return.
 

Topics : Apple workplace diversity

