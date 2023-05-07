close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Arab League to readmit Syria after more than a decade of isolation

The decision was unanimous, Hossam Zaki, the Arab League's assistant secretary-general, told Bloomberg. The move, taken at an Arab foreign ministers meeting in Cairo

Bloomberg
Syria, Syria flag

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : May 07 2023 | 10:56 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Tarek El-Tablawy and Abdel Latif Wahba
 
Arab League states moved Sunday to reinstate Syria to the 22-nation bloc, effectively ending President Bashar Al-Assad’s decade of regional isolation in defiance of US warnings. 
 
The decision was unanimous, Hossam Zaki, the Arab League’s assistant secretary-general, told Bloomberg. The move, taken at an Arab foreign ministers meeting in Cairo, caps months of diplomatic efforts to restore ties and a flurry of high-level visits and phone calls. 
It may be formalized at an Arab League heads of state summit taking place in Saudi Arabia on May 19.

Established more than 80 years ago, the Arab League wields little political heft on the global stage, but the measure carries symbolic weight.
Syria was suspended from the bloc in response to Assad’s brutal crackdown on opponents after the 2011 Arab Spring uprisings. China and Russia blocked attempts to sanction Assad at the UN Security Council, prompting the US and European Union to impose unilateral restrictions against him, his government and his supporters.

Also Read

Suspected Iranian drone strike kills US contractor in Syria: Pentagon

US' claims to waive sanctions for earthquake relief 'misleading': Syria

UN chief Guterres voices concern over escalation of violence in Syria

Mukesh Ambani to bid for football club Liverpool FC's takeover: Report

Israeli military retaliates after rockets fired from Syria, no casualties

'No good option' except lifting debt limit: Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen

Brazil's Amazon megaprojects threaten President Lula's green ambitions

Europe to build satellite constellation akin to SpaceX's Starlink: Report

Ukraine conflict: Air raid alerts in Kyiv as multiple blasts rock Crimea

UN's nuclear watchdog growingly worried over Ukraine plant safety


With backing from Russia, Iran and its allies in Lebanon, Assad was able to survive the country’s ensuing civil war. 
His restoration to the Arab fold reflects a broader political shift unfolding in the Middle East, where Saudi Arabia is increasingly flexing its economic muscle and seeking to cement its role as regional power broker. 

As well as working to reintegrate Syria, the Gulf kingdom has been trying to bring about a cease-fire in Sudan and, with Chinese mediation, has restored ties with Gulf rival Iran. 
The Arab League decision to disregard US reservations reflects America’s waning influence in the oil-exporting region and a growing willingness among allies to forge their own political path and build stronger strategic ties with US rivals. 

It could also be a win for Iran and Russia, which have supported Assad militarily but need regional help to rehabilitate him diplomatically and eventually help rebuild a country shattered by a war that’s displaced millions.
Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry told the gathering that it remained imperative to find a political solution to end the crisis in Syria and allow all refugees to return. 
Topics : Syria United States

First Published: May 07 2023 | 10:56 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Challenging SC judgment on validity of pre-import condition may not succeed

Imports
3 min read

Warren Buffett says executives must be accountable for failed banks

Warren Buffett
2 min read

Arab League to readmit Syria after more than a decade of isolation

Syria, Syria flag
2 min read
Premium

Artificial intelligence plays a role in keeping YouTube safe: MD Chatterjee

Ishan Chatterjee
6 min read

J-K: Apni Party's Bukhari pays tribute, says increase in terror activity

terrorism, terrorists, terror attacks, infiltration
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Very poor messaging: Buffett criticises US govt handling of banking crisis

Warren Buffett
2 min read

World trade data shows early signs of 'reglobalisation' across countries

Chart
4 min read

Multiple people shot dead at Texas' Dallas outlet mall; gunman dead

Mass shootings
4 min read

LIVE: Security tightened in Delhi ahead of farmer's march to Jantar Mantar

Wrestlers, protesting wrestlers
3 min read

Death toll from flash floods, landslides in Congo rises beyond 200

flood
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon