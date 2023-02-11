JUST IN
European Union assures Ukraine of support as Zelensky visits Brussels
Ukraine's Zelenskyy makes emotional appeal for European Union membership
US President Joe Biden proposes higher taxes for the wealthiest
Russia will lose war, says Zelenskyy in historic address to UK lawmakers
Netanyahu, Modi discuss ways to bolster important ties: Israeli PMO
West sanctions won't affect India-Russia defence partnership: BrahMos chief
Conservative groups look beyond ex-President Trump for 2024 GOP nominee
China committed act of floating balloon as they are Chinese govt: Biden
India will always be reliable: Om Birla to Bhutan National Assembly speaker
Jaishankar holds wide-ranging talks with Canadian counterpart Melanie Joly
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics
5.3 mn people may be homeless in Syria after devastating earthquake: UNHCR
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

US' claims to waive sanctions for earthquake relief 'misleading': Syria

The Syrian Ministry responded in the statement on Friday that the US' decision "stipulates alleged exemptions for humanitarian purposes, and the facts on the ground proved its falsehood"

Topics
US sanctions | Syria | earthquakes

IANS  |  Damascus 

Photo: Unsplash/David Cohen
Photo: Unsplash/David Cohen

The US' latest move to ease the sanctions imposed on Syria to support earthquake relief efforts is "misleading and aims to give a false humanitarian impression," the Syrian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

On Thursday, the US Treasury Department issued a so-called six-month sanctions exemption for Syria-bound humanitarian aid, saying the US sanctions in Syria "will not stand in the way" of live-saving efforts.

The Syrian Ministry responded in the statement on Friday that the US' decision "stipulates alleged exemptions for humanitarian purposes, and the facts on the ground proved its falsehood".

The US' coercive measures and US' policies have deprived the Syrian people of their natural wealth, it added, urging the US to end immediately, without hesitation, conditions or exceptions, the sanctions and to stop its cruel practices and violations of international law and the principles and purposes of the UN Charter, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Syrian government has repeatedly said that the sanctions were unjust and targeted the livelihoods and the well-being of the Syrian people, particularly after the earthquake that hit the country on Monday.

According to figures released by the Syrian Health Ministry on Friday, Syria's death toll from the Monday earthquakes rose to 1,387 and the injuries to 2,326.

Meanwhile, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said that the earthquake in Syrian government and rebel-held areas had killed 4,500 people.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on US sanctions

First Published: Sat, February 11 2023. 10:11 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.