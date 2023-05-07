Europe to build satellite constellation akin to SpaceX's Starlink: Report

A group of European space and telecommunications players have come together to form a partnership to bid on the European Commission's IRIS2 multi-orbit secure satellite constellation, according to a report.
IRIS2 (Infrastructure for Resilience, Interconnectivity and Security by Satellite) is the European Union's new flagship space programme for a digital, resilient and safer Europe.
Led by Airbus Defence and Space, Eutelsat, Hispasat, SES and Thales Alenia Space, the consortium will also rely on the core team of the following companies: Deutsche Telekom, OHB, Orange, Hisdesat, Telespazio, and Thales, said a media statement.
IRIS2 will deliver resilient and secure connectivity solutions to governments to protect European citizens and will provide commercial services in the interest of European economies and societies, similar to what SpaceX's Starlink offers.
It will also bolster the EU partnership policy by offering its infrastructure abroad.
Last November, EU Commissioner Thierry Breton announced the continent's plans for IRIS2.
Also Read
OneWeb satellites soon to offer space-based internet services globally
Elon Musk's Starlink internet service hits 1 mn active paid subscribers
SpaceX gears up to launch internet satellite service Starlink in S Korea
CES 2023: Qualcomm announces 'Snapdragon Satellite' for android smartphones
Nelco withdraws satcom permit application; may apply under New Space Policy
Ukraine conflict: Air raid alerts in Kyiv as multiple blasts rock Crimea
UN's nuclear watchdog growingly worried over Ukraine plant safety
UN assistance mission repeats commitment to stay in Afghanistan amid crisis
In a bid to improve ties, S. Korean, Japanese leaders meet again for summit
Elections in country will take place on same day: Pakistan's Shehbaz Sharif
The EU aims to provide 2.4 billion euros, with additional contributions expected from the European Space Agency and private investments, Ars Technica reported.
"IRISA establishes space as a vector of our European autonomy, a vector of connectivity and a vector of resilience," Breton said at the time.
"It heightens Europe's role as a true space power. With a clear ambition and sense of direction."
Together, the group will create a state-of-the-art satellite constellation based on a multi-orbit architecture that would be interoperable with the terrestrial ecosystem.
The consortium will encourage start-ups, mid-Caps and SMEs to join the partnership, resulting in a more innovative and competitive European space sector where new business models will emerge, the statement said.
--IANS
rvt/pgh
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)