Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.79%)
67127.08 + 528.17
Nifty (0.89%)
19996.35 + 176.40
Nifty Smallcap (1.38%)
5995.40 + 81.50
Nifty Midcap (1.14%)
41444.20 + 466.45
Nifty Bank (0.92%)
45570.70 + 414.30
Heatmap

Arif Alvi meets caretaker Pak law minister; discusses elections: Report

General elections are scheduled to be held in Pakistan within 90 days after the dissolution of the National Assembly, which was prematurely dissolved on August 9

Arif Alvi, Pak President

Photo: Twitter @arifalvi

Press Trust of India Islamabad
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2023 | 7:21 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Pakistan President Arif Alvi on Monday met the country's caretaker Law Minister Ahmed Irfan Aslam to discuss the elections amid speculation that he may announce the date unilaterally, according to a media report.
The meeting was held in continuation of the ongoing consultation process on elections between the president and the interim government, a week after their first meeting on the subject, Geo News reported.
The continuation of the consultation process with good intent will be positive for democracy in the country, the president was quoted as saying in a statement posted on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).
General elections are scheduled to be held in Pakistan within 90 days after the dissolution of the National Assembly, which was prematurely dissolved on August 9.
Alvi was expected to give the election date at anytime despite controversy as to who was empowered to set such a date, Geo News reported.
Alvi has insisted that elections should be held within 90 days of the dissolution of the National Assembly, which was announced on August 9.

Also Read

Pak Prez Alvi sacks his secy amid controversy on signing of two key bills

Pakistan Peoples Party, Pakistan Muslim League urge Prez Alvi to step down

Pak President Alvi returns to Parl Bill curtailing chief justice's powers

Pak PM to formally tender advice to Prez Alvi to dissolve National Assembly

Did not sign newly 'passed' laws, says Pakistan President Arif Alvi

Marking 9/11 attacks, Joe Biden says world is safer with US leadership

Trump lawyers seek recusal of judge presiding over election subversion case

China welcomes India-Middle East-Europe Corridor if not a geopolitical tool

Credit card disputes keep rising at Visa Inc as e-commerce booms: Report

Avaada Energy, Al Jomaih Energy Water partner for green energy projects

However, his opponents argue that after tweaks in the laws by the previous government, only the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) can announce an election date.
The ECP already announced to complete delimitation by November 30 and then follow up with elections. Though no timeframe has been announced yet, elections might be possible in January.
President Alvi invited Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja last month for a meeting to fix an appropriate date for general elections, but he refused to come over for a meeting.
Interim Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar has also sided with the ECP and speaking on Geo News program Jirga, he said as per the law, deciding the date for general elections was the ECP's prerogative.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Pakistan Elections

First Published: Sep 12 2023 | 7:21 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesSovereign Gold Bond Tranche IIAsia Cup 2023 IND vs PAK Live ScoreCredit Suisse caseStocks to WatchGold-Silver PricesBengaluru Bandh TodayVijay Sethupathi | MaharajaTop Headlines Today

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partnerQuick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Amit Shah to launch BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' from Dantewada on Sept 12PM Modi confident people would support BJP in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh

India News

Bengaluru Bandh today: Here's what's open and what's closed amid strikeAir Asia flight returns to Kochi airport due to suspected hydraulic failure

Economy News

Private equity firms TPG, Tepco, Brookfield in talks for JSW Neo stakeG20 Summit: 'Green' shoots seen in climate declaration, not much on fossils
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon