Avaada Energy, Al Jomaih Energy Water partner for green energy projects

Green energy developer Avaada Group on Monday announced that it has entered into an agreement with Al Jomaih Energy and Water (AEW) to develop renewable power projects in Saudi Arabia

Green finance, green energy, global warming, climate change

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2023 | 11:16 PM IST
Green energy developer Avaada Group on Monday announced that it has entered into an agreement with Al Jomaih Energy and Water (AEW) to develop renewable power projects in Saudi Arabia.
The projects will be developed in Saudi Arabia and selected Middle Eastern regions, Avaada Group said in a statement.
"Avaada Energy (group firm) announces a strategic partnership with AEW to pioneer renewable power generation in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and selected Middle Eastern regions," the company said.
Vineet Mittal, Chairman of Avaada Group, said the alliance is set to explore the potential of solar, wind, hybrid, and battery Energy Storage solutions.
Under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), AVAADA will act as a technology partner and provider of solutions for renewable energy (RE) installations, while AEW will provide essential resources, the statement said.
The MoU was announced amid Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud's official state visit to India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held wide-ranging talks with Bin Salman, focussing on shoring up bilateral trade and defence ties.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Avaada Energy Saudi Arabia

First Published: Sep 11 2023 | 11:15 PM IST

